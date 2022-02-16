MUSIC
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour makes a rescheduled date at the SNHU Arena, 500 Elm St., Manchester at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. Tickets are $39.50 to $69.50. Info: snhuarena.com or (603) 644-5000.
Dreadnaught, with Alamamac Mountain, is at the Press Room, 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $7-$10. Info: 603-431-5186 or thepressroom.com. Also, DJ Dalke performs at 10 p.m. Friday. It’s free in advance, $5 at the door.
The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Winter Voyages” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $8 for students and $5 for Salem K-12 students. The second show is available for live-stream viewing for $15. Info: nhphil.org or nhpo.booktix.com or (603) 647-6476.
Sneaky Miles, with Blanco, is at the Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket, at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $12-$15. Marc Ford Band, with Fire in the Field, plays at 7:15 p.m. Saturday ($60-$70) and Gabe Stillman Band, with Anson Funderburgh, goes on at 5 p.m. Sunday. Info: stonechurchrocks.com or 603-659-7700.
Akrobatik visits Flight Coffee of Dover, 478 Central Ave., from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15. Info: eventbrite.com/e/akrobatik-live-at-flight-tickets-236216579147.
Soulcolour plays Portsmouth Feed Co., 22 Market Square, Portsmouth from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Info: portsmouthfeedco.com.
The Alarm goes on at 6:30 p.m. today and Sara Evans plays at 7 p.m. Sunday, both at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. Tickets are $45 and $70-$90, respectively. Info: tupelomusichall.com or 603-437-5100.
Ghost of Paul Revere and Ballroom Thieves do a double-bill show at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Peterborough Town House, 1 Grove St., Peterborough. Tickets are $29-$35. Info: Peterboroughconcertseries.com.
COMEDY
Jim Norton takes over the Colonial Theatre, 61 Main St., Laconia, at 8 p.m. today. Tickets: $32 to $62. Info: 800-657-8774 or coloniallaconia.com.
Mike McDonald’s Comedy Extravaganza, with Paul Galligan, Corey Rodrigues, Maya Manion and Chris D., hits the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets: 38-$42. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Paul Gilligan and Dave Russo are at Theatre in the Wood, 41 Observatory Way, Intervale, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $50. Info: mwvstcomedy2022.bpt.me.
THEATER
“The Music Man” continues through Feb. 26 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre, 125 Bow St., Portsmouth, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $32-$44. Info: seacoastrep.org or 603-443-4793.
Theatre KAPOW presents “Dance Nation,” by Clare Baron, makes its New Hampshire premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord ($23-$28) and Feb. 25-26 at the Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway, Derry ($15-$20). Info: tkapow.com.
Palace Youth Theatre’s “Little Women” production is Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22-23, at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
“Oedipus Rex,” with a teen cast, plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 33 Footlight Circle, Meredith. Tickets are $11-$20. Info: winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or 603-27900333.
“Messes with Janoah Bailin,” a juggler and unicyclist who shares some tips, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College. Tickets are $10, or $5 for senior citizens and youth. It’s $15 for livestream access. Info: keene.edu/arts/redfern 603-358-2168.
“Barefoot in the Park” plays at M&D Playhouse at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse,, 2760 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. through Feb. 27. Tickets are $29. Info: mdplayhouse.com or 603-733-5275.
MORE EVENTS
Fireworks over Corcoran Pond at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in town square, 33 Village Road, Waterville Valley. No admission fee. Info: waterville.com.
Albacore Park, home of the USS Albacore Submarine, opens for the season on Monday, Feb. 21. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Sundays. Tickets are $4 for students and children under 14 and $9 for adults. Info: ussalbacore.org.
“The Flying Ace,” the 1926 crime melodrama starring Laurence Criner and Kathryn Boyd, screens in honor of Black History Month on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. at Red River Theaters, 11 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: redrivertheatres.org or 603-224-4600.
“Girl Shy,” a 1924 silent comedy classic with Harold Lloyd and Marian Davies, screens with live music by Jeff Rapsis at 7:30 p.m. today at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Tickets are $10. Info: palacetheatre.com in advance.
First Friday events from 5 to 7 p.m. in New London include the Center for the Arts’ members show at the New London Inn and Bar Harbor Banke and Trust on Main Street, and a reception with artist Richard Haynes at the Davidow Center for Art and Design at Colby-Sawyer College. Details: info@cfanh.org.