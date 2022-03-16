A bit o’ the Irish
St. Patrick’s Day Party, with music by the Jonny Friday Band at “noonish” and The Blues Brothers Tribute band at 6 p.m., today at Angel City Music Hall, 179 Elm St., Manchester. The menu includes green eggs and ham, boiled dinner, and bangers and mash. There will be $3 Guinness pints from 7 to 10 a.m. Info: angelcitymusichall.com or 603-931-3654.
.
The Spain Brothers and Green Heron play the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Tickets are $29. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
.
Saint Paddy’s Comedy and Dance Spectacular, featuring comedians Jim McCue, Joey Carroll and Erin Maguire along with dancers from the Murray Academy, takes the stage at 8 p.m. today at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. Tickets are $38. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
.
A Post-St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with the Glengharry Bhoys arrives at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35. Info: 603-437-5100 or tupelomusichall.org.
Theater
The farce “Run for Your Wife,” by playwright Ray Cooney, runs Friday through April 2 at Garrison Players Art Center, 449 Roberts Road, Rollinsford. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15-$20. Info: garrisonplayers.org.
.
Portsmouth Pro Musica performs with a 10-piece string orchestra, pianist Sam Partyka and soloist Brigette Dumont, at 8 p.m. Friday at Christ Church, 43 Pine St., Exeter, and 4 p.m. Sunday at South Church, 292 State St., Portsmouth. Featured piece is “The Wound in the Water” by Kim André Arnesen. Tickets are $11-$13 or $16 at the door. Info: ppmnh.org.
.
Pontine Theatre’s “Isles of Shoals: The Eternal Sound of the Sea,” will play at the 1845 Plains Schoolhouse Theater, 1 Plains Ave, Portsmouth, Friday through March 27. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 to $29. Info: pontine.org or 603-436-6660.
.
New Hampshire Theatre Project presents Bess Wohl’s dramedy “Small Mouth Sounds” through April 3 at 959 Islington St., Portsmouth. Shows opening weekend are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $26-$30. Info: nhtheatreproject.org.
Music
Devon Allman Project, featuring Jimmy Hall and Larry McCray, and the Samantha Fish Band with special guest River Kittens, play the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $35 to $59. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
.
Ms. Vee and A Badass Band, 2021 Granite State Blues Challenge winner, plays the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $18-$25.
.
Edwin McCain in concert at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A. St., Derry, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35 to $45. Info: 603-437-5100 or tupelomusichall.com.
.
Korn, along with Chevelle and Code Orange, rocks a 6:30 p.m. night of music Saturday at SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester. Tickets are $49.50 to $115.50. Info: snhuarena.com or 603-644-5000.
Comedy
Comedian Juston McKinney is doing a doubleheader Saturday at the Showroom, 20 Commercial St., Keene. Tickets are $29 to shows at 5:30 or 8 p.m. Also look for soul singer Kat Wright on stage at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25-$28. Info: thecolonial.org.
.
Comics Mark Riley, Chris D and Pat Napoli go on at 8 p.m. Saturday at Claremont House, 58 Opera House Square, Claremont. Tickets are $20-$23. Info: claremontoperahouse.info or 603-542-4433.
.
Podcaster, comedian and actress Whitney Cummings brings her standup to the Colonial Theatre Saturday. Tickets are $36-$46. Info: 800-657-8774.
Events
Moonrise hike on Rattlesnake Mountain from 7:45 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Meet at the Old Bridle Path (West Rattlesnake) trailhead on Route 113. Sponsored by the Squam Lakes Association. Info: squamlakes.org or 603-968-7336.
.
Great Northeast Boat Show is at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10; free for kids under 12. Info: greatnortheastboatshow.com.
.
Warner Maple Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at Baker’s Syrup, Courser Farm, Kearsarge Gore Farm, Rogers Maple Syrup, Turyn’s Tap’n & Sap’n, What’s Sappenin and Young’s Sugar House. Info: kearsargechamber.org or warnerhistorical.org.