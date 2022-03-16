St. Patrick's Day

Laugh, dance and raise a pint of green ale on St. Patrick's Day.

 Metro Creative Graphics

A bit o’ the Irish

St. Patrick’s Day Party, with music by the Jonny Friday Band at “noonish” and The Blues Brothers Tribute band at 6 p.m., today at Angel City Music Hall, 179 Elm St., Manchester. The menu includes green eggs and ham, boiled dinner, and bangers and mash. There will be $3 Guinness pints from 7 to 10 a.m. Info: angelcitymusichall.com or 603-931-3654.

.

The Spain Brothers and Green Heron play the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Tickets are $29. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.

.

Saint Paddy’s Comedy and Dance Spectacular, featuring comedians Jim McCue, Joey Carroll and Erin Maguire along with dancers from the Murray Academy, takes the stage at 8 p.m. today at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. Tickets are $38. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.

.

A Post-St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with the Glengharry Bhoys arrives at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35. Info: 603-437-5100 or tupelomusichall.org.

Theater

The farce “Run for Your Wife,” by playwright Ray Cooney, runs Friday through April 2 at Garrison Players Art Center, 449 Roberts Road, Rollinsford. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15-$20. Info: garrisonplayers.org.

.

Portsmouth Pro Musica performs with a 10-piece string orchestra, pianist Sam Partyka and soloist Brigette Dumont, at 8 p.m. Friday at Christ Church, 43 Pine St., Exeter, and 4 p.m. Sunday at South Church, 292 State St., Portsmouth. Featured piece is “The Wound in the Water” by Kim André Arnesen. Tickets are $11-$13 or $16 at the door. Info: ppmnh.org.

.

Pontine Theatre’s “Isles of Shoals: The Eternal Sound of the Sea,” will play at the 1845 Plains Schoolhouse Theater, 1 Plains Ave, Portsmouth, Friday through March 27. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 to $29. Info: pontine.org or 603-436-6660.

.

New Hampshire Theatre Project presents Bess Wohl’s dramedy “Small Mouth Sounds” through April 3 at 959 Islington St., Portsmouth. Shows opening weekend are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $26-$30. Info: nhtheatreproject.org.

'Small Mouth Sounds'

Michael Towle, left, and Drew DeSimone star in New Hampshire Theatre Project’s production of “Small Mouth Sounds,” Bess Wohl’s dramedy about communicating in a fragmented world.

Music

Devon Allman Project, featuring Jimmy Hall and Larry McCray, and the Samantha Fish Band with special guest River Kittens, play the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $35 to $59. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.

.

Ms. Vee and A Badass Band, 2021 Granite State Blues Challenge winner, plays the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $18-$25.

.

Edwin McCain in concert at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A. St., Derry, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35 to $45. Info: 603-437-5100 or tupelomusichall.com.

.

Korn, along with Chevelle and Code Orange, rocks a 6:30 p.m. night of music Saturday at SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester. Tickets are $49.50 to $115.50. Info: snhuarena.com or 603-644-5000.

Comedy

Comedian Juston McKinney is doing a doubleheader Saturday at the Showroom, 20 Commercial St., Keene. Tickets are $29 to shows at 5:30 or 8 p.m. Also look for soul singer Kat Wright on stage at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25-$28. Info: thecolonial.org.

.

Comics Mark Riley, Chris D and Pat Napoli go on at 8 p.m. Saturday at Claremont House, 58 Opera House Square, Claremont. Tickets are $20-$23. Info: claremontoperahouse.info or 603-542-4433.

.

Podcaster, comedian and actress Whitney Cummings brings her standup to the Colonial Theatre Saturday. Tickets are $36-$46. Info: 800-657-8774.

Events

Moonrise hike on Rattlesnake Mountain from 7:45 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Meet at the Old Bridle Path (West Rattlesnake) trailhead on Route 113. Sponsored by the Squam Lakes Association. Info: squamlakes.org or 603-968-7336.

.

Great Northeast Boat Show is at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10; free for kids under 12. Info: greatnortheastboatshow.com.

.

Warner Maple Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at Baker’s Syrup, Courser Farm, Kearsarge Gore Farm, Rogers Maple Syrup, Turyn’s Tap’n & Sap’n, What’s Sappenin and Young’s Sugar House. Info: kearsargechamber.org or warnerhistorical.org.