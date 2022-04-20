ART
Peeps Diorama Contest, featuring marshmallow Easter candies as the stars of 100 works of art, are on display through April 28 at the Library Arts Center, 58 N. Main St., Newport. Info: libraryartscenter.org or 603-863-3040.
“The People’s Sculptor: The Life and Works of John Rogers,” a 19th-century Manchester sculptor, opens at the Millyard Museum in Manchester on Wednesday, April 27, following the Manchester Historic Association meeting at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will be on view through Sept. 30. Info: Manchesterhistoric.org or 603-622-7531.
The University of New Hampshire’s Museum of Art in Durham hosts a reception for exhibits by fine art students from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Museum of Art in the Paul Creative Arts Center on campus. Info: cola.unh.edu/museum-art or 603-862-3712.Keene artist Craig Stockwell’s “Memorials” exhibit of large paintings and videos is on view from Saturday through June 4 at the Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St. An artist talk is at noon and a reception from 1 to 2 p.m. on opening day. Info: jaffreyciviccenter.com.
MUSIC
Breaking Benjamin, with Seether, Starset and Lacey Sturm, take over the SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester, at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $39.50-$79.50. Info: snhuarena.com or 603-644-5000.
Bands Band Together: A Concert for Ukraine, with Kate Edgate, Jon Nolan, Richard Habib and Nick Phaneuf, takes place at 7:30 p.m. today at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. Tickets: $25. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Dallas Brass plays Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, at 7 p.m. today. Tickets: $5-$30. Info: 603-437-5210 or stockbridgetheatre.com.
Lucas Gallo & Friends performs at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets: $15. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Tom Rush plays the Colonial, 609 Main St., Laconia, at 8 p.m. Friday Tickets: $39-$69. Info: 800-657-8774 or coloniallaconia.com. He’ll also do a Peterborough Folk Music show, with pianist Seth Glier, at Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. Tickets: $45-50. Info: pfmsconcerts.org.
Symphony NH presents “Love’s Dawn” at Keefe Auditorium, Nashua, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $60. Info: symphonynh.org or 603-595-9156.
Blue Oyster Cult is at the Colonial, 609 Main St., Laconia, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $49-$89. Info: 800 657-8774 or coloniallaconia.com.
Reggae Dance Party, with the Duppy Conquerors, plays a tribute to Bob Marley at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St., Rochester. Tickets: $20. Info: rochesteroperahouse.com or 603-335-1992.
The Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord, presents Kat Wright at 8 p.m. Friday ($18-$25) and The Senie Hunt Project ($18) at 8 p.m. Saturday. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.Tom Chapin and the Chapin Sisters present a tribute to Harry Chapin at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester. Tickets: $29. Info:603-668-5588. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Chickenshack Bluegrass Band plays a 4 p.m. show Sunday at Church of the Good Shepherd, 214 Main St., Nashua. It’s free or by donation.
Comedy
Kelly MacFarland visits the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Manchester, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $25. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
Improv masters Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray bring “Whose Live Anyway?” to the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $38-$58. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
Bored Teachers in their first comedy tour stops by the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. at 8 p.m. Monday, April 25. Tickets: $30. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
Jim McCue, along with Rich McCabe, does a Monad Knock-Knock Show at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. Tickets: $12. Info: theparktheatre.org.
Theater
“The Producers” opens Friday and runs through May 15 at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and noon Sundays. Tickets: $25-$46. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
Peppa Pig’s Adventure takes center stage at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord, at 6 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $39-$59. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
”Salim Salim” takes the stage at the University of New Hampshire’s Hennessy Theatre in the Paul Creative Arts Center on the Durham campus. Show times are 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $8-$16. Info: unh.universitytickets.com.
“The Rule of Three” takes place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at The Majestic Theatre Studios, 880 Page St., Manchester. Tickets: $15-$20. Info: 669-7469 or majestictheatre.net.
Jack Neary’s “Moonglow” opens at 6 p.m. Friday, along with a silent auction to benefit the Player’s Ring Theatre, at 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth. A reception at 6 p.m. is at the Puddle Dock Restaurant. Tickets: $85. The play runs through May 8, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $22-$25. Info: 603-436-2400 or playersring.org.
FILM
Wild & Scenic Film Festival screens at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth., from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $20. Info: themusichall.org.
Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., Lebanon, reels out the Fly Fishing Film Tour at 7 p.m. today. Tickets are $15. The RunNation Film Festival follows on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: lebanonoperahouse.org or 603-448-0400.
Earth Day
Children’s Museum of New Hampshire, 6 Washington St., Dover, hosts an Earth Day Celebration Friday. Register for morning or afternoon session. Tickets: $11. Info: childrens-museum.org or 603-742-2002.
John Hay Estate at the Fells, 456 route 103A, Newbury, hosts a beekeeping presentation and demonstration from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and a program about vernal pools from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10 per event. Register: 603-763-4789, ext. 3, or send email to info@thefells.org. Info: www.thefells.org.
Run or walk a double-loop course at Stonewall Farm’s Earth Day 5K in Keene on Saturday. Fee: $25. The walk starts at 9:45 and the run is at 10 a.m. at the farm, 242 Chesterfield Road. Info: stonewallfarm.org.
FOOD
Mola Foods’ ”Taste of Africa” event on Friday is sold out, but the restaurant, 9 Simon St., has added 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. seatings on Friday, May 6. Tickets: $40. Info: molafoods.com/tickets.
HISTORY
John Paul Jones House, 43 Middle St., Portsmouth, marks the anniversary of the American Revolutionary War battle that pitted John Paul Jones and the Ranger against the HMS Drake in the North Channel naval duel. From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, there will be a color guard ceremony, speakers, live music, food and drinks. Info: portsmouthhistory.org
Tour the Pierce Manse, at one time the Concord home of U.S. President Franklin Pierce, between 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane. Free. Info: piercemanse.org.
View artifacts and photos from the Allenstown Historical Society’s annual History Day event from 2:30 to 4 p.m. today at St. John the Baptist Parish Hall, 10 School St., Allenstown. Free. Info: 603-485-4437.