They’re roaring up Mount Washington
GORHAM — Eighty competitors from California to Maine will take the wheel in the 2021 Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb this weekend.
This year’s field for what is dubbed the “Climb to the Clouds” up the 7.6-mile Mt. Washington Auto Road includes a mix of road racers, rally drivers, circle-track racers, Hillclimb specialists and time-attack drivers.
Included in the pack is five-time U.S. Rally Champion and current Mt. Washington Hillclimb record holder Travis Pastrana from Annapolis, Md. He’s hoping to beat his current record time of 5 minutes 44.72 seconds on the course.
Former Mt. Washington Hillclimb record holder and fan-favorite Tim O’Neil from Whitefield will be back as well. (He clocked in at 7:40 in 1990’s climb.) He will be driving a special AMX Rally and Hillclimb car he recently built to compete in the New England Forest Rally in Newry, Maine.
In addition, several amateur New Hampshire racers — three competitors who have raced in 15 previous hill climbs, will be back — Drew Young of Loudon, David Patten of Dunbarton and Don Taylor of Claremont.
The event runs Friday through Sunday, with motorsports-oriented activities for all ages including a vendor and food area, historic car displays and an autograph session, all topped off by the main event on Sunday.
Info: mt-washington.com/ climb-to-the-clouds.
BBQ and food truck festival rolls into Milford
MILFORD — The 2021 Great New England BBQ and Food Truck Festival will be parked at the Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
There will be a beer tent, cornhole tournament, a Kids’ Zone with face painting and a bounce house, craft vendors indoors and outside, and live music.
Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the gate; free for ages 14 and younger.
Info: gnecraftartisansshows.com.
Sarah Lee Guthrie to do two NH concerts
Sarah Lee Guthrie, part of a three-generation folk tradition that began with her grandfather, musical pioneer Woody Guthrie, and includes her father, the musical storyteller Arlo Guthrie, has a couple of Granite State shows coming up.
She’ll play Nova Arts, along with Charlie Chronopoulous, 7:45 p.m. Friday at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald St., Keene. Tickets are $25. Info: novaarts.org.
On Saturday, Guthrie will do a 1 p.m. concert at the Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket.
Tickets to the Heptunes show are $25, with table seating ranging from $50 to $150.
Info: portsmouthnhtickets.com.
More than 100 vendors at Lincoln craft festival
LINCOLN — The 28th annual Lincoln Summer Craft Festival will be on full display in the front field of Lin-Wood School along Main Street on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 100 juried artisans will display and sell items jewelry, pottery, scarves, puzzles, calligraphy, beaded jewelry, cutting boards, soy candles, sports team apparel,
Children’s clothing, fused glass, furniture, ornaments, leather goods, floral arrangements, nature photography, wooden signs, fleece and folk art, as well as specialty foods and treats.
Info: castleberryfairs.com.
NH Antiques Show headlines weekend
MANCHESTER — The 64th annual New Hampshire Antiques Show takes over the Doubletree by Hilton, 700 Elm St. today through Saturday.
More than 65 dealers will be on site.
The event is sponsored by the New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association, which gives details about participating dealers at nhada.org.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $15 today and $10 Friday and Saturday; it’s free for anyone under 30, with ID. Info:
In addition, the Collector’s Fair, presented by Disaia Management, continues today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sullivan Ice Arena at Saint Anselm College. More than 60 vendors are expected to participate.
Admission is $15.
Info: antiquesin manchester.com.
Tower of Power at Casino Ballroom
HAMPTON — Legendary funk-soul band Tower of Power plays the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom at 8 p.m. Friday.
The group’s classic hits include “You’re Still a Young Man,” “So Very Hard to Go,” “What is Hip?” and “Don’t Change Horses,” along with more recent songs “Stop” and “Do You Like That?”
Ray Greene is joining the band on the road as vocalist.
Tower of Power put out a double-CD, triple vinyl and DVD in celebration of “50 Years of Funk & Soul: Live at the Fox Theatre.”
Tickets start at $47.
Info: casinoballroom.com or 603 929-4100.
‘Soul Sensations’ tonight at Cranmore
CONWAY — Pat Colwell & the Soul Sensations will share some Motown and Memphis fare at the Arts Jubilee Summer Concert Series’ final concert of the summer season tonight at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
The Riley Parkhurst Duo will open the show at 6 p.m.
Admission is $15 for adults; it’s $10 for seniors, $5 for students and free for children 12 and younger. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Info: artsjubilee.org.
Musical premieres at Barnstormers
TAMWORTH — The Barnstormers Theatre this week premieres the musical “Far From Canterbury” through Saturday, Aug. 21.
This new musical inspired by Geoffrey Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales,” centers on a knight who will be sentenced to death unless he can discover — in one year’s time — this riddle: What is it that women desire most?”
Katherine Carter directs the production, which features a storyline, music and lyrics written by Danny K. Bernstein.
“‘Far From Canterbury’ has an electric score full of contemporary pop musical theater. We hope that grandparents, grandchildren, and everyone in between will come and enjoy this show together,” said Joe Longthorne, the theater’s interim artistic director.
Info: barnstormerstheatre.org or 603-323-8500.
Free family fun day in the Lakes Region
MOULTONBOROUGH – The Lakes Region Conservation Trust, Moultonborough Recreation Department and Castle in the Clouds have teamed up for a free Family Fun Day in the meadow at Castle in the Clouds.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be lawn games, kite flying, a scavenger hunt, balloon animals, disc-golf demonstration, crafts and music by Tim Hazelton.
Info: castleintheclouds.org or 603-476-5900.
Car show takes over Tuscan Village Salem
SALEM — Tuscan Village will host its annual car show, Concorso Italiano, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Hundreds of exotic cars from around the world will be on view.
In addition, there will be live music, family entertainment and food tents.
Info: tuscanvillagesalem.com.
Experience the outdoors at ‘Plein Air Invitational’ exhibit
JAFFREY — The “Plein Air Invitational” goes on display Saturday at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St.
The show will run through Sept. 24, and will feature landscape paintings by artists Phil Bean, Keith Demanche, Jennifer McCalmont, Lennie Mullaney, Lisa Regopoulos, Chris Reid and Marilyn Wendling.
There is no admission fee. The center is open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Info: jaffreyciviccenter.com.