Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, is helping New Hampshire discover a bit of holiday magic with its own wintry wonderland this month.
“A Magic Journey through the North Shop Barn,” set to run from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 to 30, winds through seasonal landscapes and artist-created vignettes, including a Shaker Christmas, dollhouse and skating panorama.
There are also find-the-elf treasure hunts and a Christkindlmarkt-inspired artisan market of handcrafted holiday gifts. Hot cocoa and cider will be available, and the Moolicious and Sweet Crunch Bakeshop food trucks will be at the Village on Saturdays, Dec. 12 and 19. In addition, Massimo Paparello and his Brass Quartet will be performing this Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m.
Masks are required. Entry is $5 to $10; free for youth. For information, visit www.shakers.org, or call 783-9511, ext. 205.
More things to see:Comedian Jim McCue and some of his funny friends will be sharing laughs in Portsmouth at the Round About Diner, 580 Portsmouth Traffic Circle, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Seating will be socially distanced. McCue went viral this year with his DryBar special “Nothing Personal,” and he has been featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Live at Gotham AXS TV and “Roughing It” on NESN. He also founded and helms The Boston Comedy Festival. Tickets to the show are $20 on eventbrite.
.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joey Landry gets some all-star treatment from Monadnock Region standouts. New York stage, television and film actress Lisa Bostnar, a familiar face from professional productions at Peterborough Players, directs the holiday play, which is presented as a 1940s-era radio broadcast.
It will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. Friday and available for on-demand viewing all day Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24. The cast includes Joceln Duford, Katelyn Manfre, Kathy Manfre, John Manning, Ken Sheldon and Michael Dix Thomas. Tickets are $12.50 through theparktheatre.org or 532-8888.
.
Gerald Dickens, the great-great-grandson of author Charles Dickens, performs 26 characters in a 70-minute filmed performance of “A Christmas Carol” on Vimeo.com. Many of the scenes for the famous tale of redemption were shot on location in Rochester, England, where the elder Dickens took inspiration for many of his writings. Gerald Dickens previously has performed his show on stages throughout the Granite State. Video rental is $20 at byerschoiceltd.vhx.tv/.
.
A Celtic Christmas featuring the Jordan TW Trio will be live-streamed from the Dana Center for the Arts at Saint Anselm College at 7 p.m. today [Thursday]. Expect fiddle tunes, haunting airs and yuletide classics when fiddler and singer Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki is joined by fellow New Hampshire natives Matt Jensen on guitar and Chris Noyes on upright bass. The trio has appeared live on NHPR’s “The Folk Show,” provided music for TED Talks and children’s programs, and their albums can be heard on radio stations around the British Isles as well as here in New England. Tickets to the virtual show are $20 at www.anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities.
.
Santa Claus is scheduled to make an 11 a.m. landing by helicopter at Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, on Saturday. Families should be on site by 10:45 a.m. Santa plans to take a seat in an outdoor throne and take wish-list requests from children via microphone until 1 p.m., when he’ll depart by a Manchester Airport Fire Department truck. For information, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call 669-4820.