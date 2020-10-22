Let’s take a look at some of the laughs, frights, concerts and fall-season fun in the works in the Granite State:
‘Savannah Sipping Society’ creating a buzz
PORTSMOUTH — Raise a glass to laughter with The Players’ Ring’s version of “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a play penned by former writers of the television series “The Golden Girls.”
The production opens Friday and runs through Nov. 1, with shows both in person and online.
It centers on four very different Southern women, all in need of an escape from their humdrum lives. At fate would have it, an impromptu happy hour helps them reclaim an enthusiasm for life.
“‘The Savannah Sipping Society’ is a perfect blend of ‘Golden Girls,’ Southern charm, and laugh-out-loud hijinks, and I think we all need a little laughter and friendship right now,” said Matthew Parent, the Ring’s managing director.
Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, who all contributed to the television series that ran from 1985 to 1992, wrote the play.
The Seacoast cast, directed by Carol MacDonald, features Jen Decker, Kate Miller, Melinda Hannah and Elaine St. Jean, with a special appearance by Phyllis “Roxy” Levasseur. Carol MacDonald will direct the Ezsinger Production.
Tickets are $18 to $24. Info: playersring.org.
British invasion in Manchester
MANCHESTER — The British Rock Experience takes over the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., for a string of free performances Friday through Nov. 14.
This British invasion, nights of song and dance directed by Carl Rajotte, pays tribute to decades of musical greats including The Beatles, David Bowie, The Animals, The Kinks, The Police, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Adele.
Over at the Rex Theater, 23 Amherst St., the Boston-based band Town Meeting performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The band was named 2018 roots act of the year by the New England Music Awards, and its latest album is “Make Things Better.” Tickets are $29.
Info: 668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
Train ride to the pumpkin patch
NORTH CONWAY — Conway Scenic Railroad’s Pumpkin Express is now boarding at the 1874 Victorian station in North Conway Village.
Excursions will be offered three times a day from Friday through Sunday, and again Oct. 30-31.
Each child aboard gets to take home a pumpkin from the patch.
Cost ranges from $10 to $24 for first-class seating. Coach seating is $13 to $19, with children ages 3 and younger admitted free of charge.
Info: 356-5251 or conwayscenic.com.
Grammy winner at Tupelo’s drive-in
DERRY — American roots, blues and rock musician Jorma Kaukonen will play two shows on Sunday — noon and 3 p.m. — as part of the Tupelo Drive-in Experience, 10 A St.
Kaukonen is a founding member of Hot Tuna and with other members of Jefferson Airplane received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.
Tickets are $75 per vehicle. Tent restaurant seatings and live-stream options are available as well. Info: tupelomusichall.com or 437-5100.
‘Moana’ journeys to Rochester
ROCHESTER — A youth cast will bring to life a musical adaptation of Disney’s 2016 animated hit, “Moana,” this weekend at the Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St.
In “Moana Jr.,” a spunky teen and a demigod named Maui embark on an epic journey across the ocean, forging camaraderie and unleashing the power within.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 to $15.
Info: rochesteroperahouse.com.
Milford craft show inside and out
MILFORD — The Great New England Fall Craft and Artisan Show takes place this weekend at Hampshire Dome on Emerson Road.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with vendors setting up both indoors and outdoors.
There will be live music, food trucks and arts and crafts.
Tickets are $5 (which covers both days) at Ticketleap.com and at the door. Children 12 and younger get in free of charge.
Info: gnecraftartisanshows.com
Get more moe. In Swanzey
SWANZEY — Moe, a well-traveled band with a fervent fan base, is back out on the road with its first album in six years, “This is Not, We Are.”
The group — it’s “moe.” to those in the know — next makes a stop at the Cheshire Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. today. Expect a free-flowing set list of funk, jazz, country, rock, calypso, pop and new wave elements from the band that has shared stages with Allman Brothers Band, Robert Plant, members of the Grateful Dead, The Who and Blues Traveler.
Tickets are $109 to $149 per vehicle of up to five people.
Info: drive-in-live.com.
‘Nosferatu’ at Flying Monkey
PLYMOUTH — Get into the Halloween spirit with the first screen adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St.
Directed by German filmmaker F.W. Murnau, the 1922 movie “Nosferatu” was a groundbreaker in the horror genre. Actor Max Schreck famously served up unease and portent as a mysterious count from Transylvania who travels to the German city of Bremen. Soon after his arrival, there’s a rise in deaths. Only when a young woman reads “The Book of Vampires” does it become clear how to rid the town of this frightening menace.
Jeff Rapsis will improvise a suitably tense live score to the screening at the Flying Monkey, whose own movie theater roots date back to the 1920s.
Admission is $10.
Info: 536-2551 or flyingmonkeynh.com.
Step into the 1830s in Peterborough
PETERBOROUGH — Get a bit of 19th-century pop culture with living-history demonstrations at the Phoenix Mill House from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The open house, organized by the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, will give guests a glimpse into the lives of Nancy and Samuel Prescott and their children in the 1830s. Mill house programs feature costumed interpreters sharing what daily life was like when Samuel Prescott was an overseer at the Phoenix Mill.
Catch demonstrations on spinning wool and weaving yarn on a peg loom, pressing apples into cider, traditional fiddle music and old-fashioned games and toys. If conditions permit, there will be an outdoor fire, where visitors can sample root vegetable stew.
The mill house is located behind the Monadnock Center’s main building, 19 Grove St. There is no admission fee.
Info: 924-3235 or monadnockcenter.org.
‘Dracula’ gets the spotlight in Dover
DOVER — Break A Leg Legally presents “Dracula – Live on Stage” at The Strand, 20 Third St., Dover, today and Friday and Oct. 27-29. Show is recommended for ages 8 and older, and patrons are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes. Tickets: $12 for matinees and $15 for evening shows.
Info: breakaleglegally.com.