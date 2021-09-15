Opa, and may the force be with you!
Two popular Queen City celebrations are back.
Glendi serves up a heaping helping of Greek culture and heritage this weekend at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St.
Hours to the 42nd annual event are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to food and dancing, there will be a Greek coffee shop with demitasse servings, an Aegean Market and a taverna with beer and wine.
Shuttle service starts Friday at 4:30 p.m. from Derryfield parking lot and McDonough School parking lot.
For information, go to stgeorge.nh.goarch.org or call 603-622-9113
Meanwhile, head over to Elm Street for the Granite State Comicon, which plans to deliver John Ratzenberger, best known as the trivia-spouting mail carrier and know-it-all Cliff Clavin on the sitcom “Cheers,” to the downtown’s Doubletree Hilton this weekend.
The comic book and pop-culture convention will feature artists, vendors, a cosplay contest and workshops on Saturday and Sunday.
Ratzenberger will be part of a 1 p.m. panel discussion Saturday about 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back” movie, in which he portrayed Major Derlin.
Ratzenberger also has voiced 24 Pixar movies, and among his most loved is as the voice of an animated piggy bank in “Toy Story.”
Another colorful highlight of the Comicon is the cosplay contest, which typically draws references to “Star Wars,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Disney princesses and “Ghostbusters.”
Visitors can shop vendor booths for collectibles, meet artists who have worked for Marvel & DC Comics including Rick Leonardi, Freddie Williams II and Rob Guillory, and meet up-and-coming local talent in Artist’s Alley.
The Comicon was founded in 2002 by the owners of Double Midnight Comics shops in Manchester and Concord.
Around the stateCANTERBURY: The Wholly Rollers, a Concord-based bluegrass, string and gospel band, in an outdoor concert at Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, at 4 p.m. Sunday. Suggested donation is $10. Info: shakers.org or 603-783-9511, ext. 205.
CONCORD: Concord Multicultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Keach Park. Opening ceremonies will feature a flag parade, Abenaki songs, welcome remarks, the national anthem and a children’s dance performance by Barranquilla Flavor. Throughout the day there will be all sorts of food, music, dancing, and vendors’ wares and artwork. Info: concordnmulticulturalfestival.org.
DOVER: NH Maker & Food Fest Saturday, a celebration of the creativity of area hobbyists, artisans, performers, chefs and tinkerers, inside and around the Children’s Museum of Dover, 6 Washington St. Suggested admission of $5. In addition, Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group’s SNHUGFEST is in Henry Law Park on the same day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
EXETER: Birthday party for American Independence Museum’s 30th anniversary and the 300th anniversary of Ladd-Gilman House, 5 to 7 p.m., beneath a tent on Folson Tavern’s lawn. Tickets are $75. Info: independencemuseum.org.
LEBANON: Guitarist Johnny A at Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $26. Info: lebanonoperahouse.org.
LINCOLN: The 46th Annual NH Highland Games & Festival Friday through Sunday at Loon Mountain Resort. Those who snapped up limited numbers of tickets in advance can take in the pipe and drums, watch athletic feats of strength and hear Celtic band Albannach in concert. The event is sold out. Info: nhscot.org.
PELHAM: The 115th Old Home Day celebration on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Pelham Center. The lineup will include music, a touch-a-truck event, a cornhole tournament, an ax-throwing competition, and a grand parade with floats, bands, horses and classic cars. Info: pelhamoldhomeday.org.
PORTSMOUTH: “Barefoot in the Park,” Neil Simon’s romantic comedy through Oct. 3 at The Players’ Ring, 105 Marcy St. Tickets are $22 to $25. Info: playersring.org.
PORTSMOUTH: Market Square Day, lots of vendors, nonprofits and shops featuring information and products, along with two stages of performances (RMS5, River Sister, Ambulate as Tolerated and The Rockingham Groove), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with a 10K road race at 8 a.m. Info: proportsmouth.org, 603-433-4398.
WHITEFIELD: Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop,” a re-imagining of events on the night before the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., through Oct. 7 at Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Road. Alaina Mills reprises her role in Ted Swindley’s musical “Always … Patsy Cline,” Sept. 15 through Oct. 6. Tickets range from $26 to $39. Info: weathervanenh.org or 603-837-9322.