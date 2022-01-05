NEW ENGLAND REPTILE EXPO, with 180 vendor tables and more than 75 breeders, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Doubletree Hotel Expo Center, 700 Elm St., Manchester. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages up to 7 and free for younger children.
COMEDIAN LENNY CLARKE is at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35. Info: tupelomusichall.com or 603-437-5100.
ROCKIN DADDIOS, a Lakes Region doo-wop group, plays the Majestic Studio Theatre, 880 Page St., Manchester, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20. Info: 603-669-7469 or majestictheatre.net.
GET THE LED OUT, playing the music of Led Zeppelin, hits the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $28.50 to $48.50. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
WILD WINTER WALK along live-animal exhibit trail at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday for ages 6 and older. Tickets are $9 to $11. Register at nature.org or call call 603-968-7194.
C’MON C’MON, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman, screens at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $12-$15. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
COMEDIAN PAULA POUNDSTONE’s Jan. 15 show at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord, has been postponed to Saturday, Sept. 24. Info: ccanh.com or 603-225-1111.
GEMMA SOLDATI’s clown show, “The Poor Rich,” will be workshopped at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St., Portsmouth, at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 16 and 23 and March 2. Tickets start at $10. Info: 3SArtspace.
TOUR MARS and the Moon in an online Super Stellar Friday program at 7 p.m. Friday through the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord. There is no fee to join the link. Register at starhop.com.