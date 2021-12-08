Santa choppers in on Saturday
LONDONDERRY — Santa Claus is coming to town, and he's arriving by chopper.
The big guy will land at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Santa will visit with kids outside the museum before departing at 1 p.m. on an airport fire department truck.
Visits with Santa are free, and the museum will be open that day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with regular admission prices in effect. The "Holiday Festival of Toy Planes and Model Aircraft" exhibit is on display.
Info: nhahs.org
Irish Christmas in America
GOFFSTOWN -- The Dana Center brings back a holiday favorite in a night of Irish music, song, dance and traditions.
"Irish Christmas in America" takes the stage at the Saint Anselm College stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The ensemble performance will also include guest singer Niamh Farrell, who has toured with British singer and songwriter David Gray.
Tickets are $45.
Symphony NH goes on musical sleigh rides
Symphony NH is tuning up for several holiday shows this weekend, starting with a Holiday Brass concert of sacred and popular pieces at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey.
In addition, there will be Holiday Pops concerts in Nashua at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Keefe Center for the Arts, 117 Elm St., and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St.
The Pops programs will include Tchaikovsky favorites from “The Nutcracker,” music from “Frozen,” the Leroy Anderson gem “Sleigh Ride,” and tenor Ryan Lustgarten in “O Holy Night, “ “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “A North Pole” singalong.
Info: symphonynh.org.
Scrooge is in love in this sequel
DERRY -- The Majestic Theatre presents “Scrooge in Love,” a musical sequel to the Dickens’ story of redemption, Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday and 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway.
The show picks up a year after the events of “A Christmas Carol,” with four ghosts (Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future) returning with a new goal: to reunite the new and improved Ebenezer Scrooge with his long-lost first love, Belle.
The musical is based on a book by Duane Poole, music by Larry Grossman and lyrics by Kellen Blair.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 65 and above and $15 for ages 17 and under.
Info:603-669-7469 or majestictheatre.net.
Jazz it up with ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
EXETER -- The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio -- Heather Pierson on piano and vocals, Shawn Nadeau on bass and Craig Bryan on drums -- will present a take on Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road.
Guaraldi’s music score, with its instantly recognizable jazz riffs, originally was telecast in December 1965 alongside Charles M. Schultz’s cast of animated characters. A half century later, the Christmas tale, and its cautionary message about commercialism, is part of holiday traditions.
Tickets are $25. Masks and proof of COVID vaccination are required.
Info: heatherpierson.com.
Take a lunch break for two Concord concerts
CONCORD -- Concord Community Music School’s Bach’s Lunch series continues with a seasonal singalong with the school’s Canterbury Singers.
The program, titled “Hear, Hear the Gladsome Sound,” takes place today from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. in the school’s recital hall, 23 Wall St.
Info: ccmusicschool.org or 603-228-1196.
‘Deck the Halls’ with Amare Cantare
Seacoast chamber chorus Amare Cantare will perform three “Deck the Halls” holiday concerts in the next week.
Show will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Dover City Hall, 288 Central Ave.; 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover; and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 22 Fox Run Road, Newington.
The concerts will feature arrangements of seasonal carols including “Away in a Manger,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night.”
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door, or $10-$12 for students and seniors.
Info: amarecantare.org.