‘Heathers the Musical’: Are you in or are you out?
DERRY — “Heathers The Musical,” the dark comedy about Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High, takes over the Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway this weekend.
Show times to the Cue Zero Theatre Company production are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance on the theater company’s website. Audience members must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The production also will be live-streamed at cztheatre.com.
There’s a content warning since the show includes adult language and situations involving sex, violence, self-harm, partial nudity, drugs and alcohol consumption.
Museum licensing ‘Broomstick Pilots’
LONDONDERRY — Youngsters can get some Halloween-inspired certification for broomstick flight on Saturday at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire.
Broomstick Pilot Licenses will be issued Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 27 Navigation Way.
The free licenses are issued under the authority of Glenda the Witch, who urges children to come in costume.
Kids age 12 and under need to go through a brief “ground school.” Applicants will meet the ghosts of past aviation pioneers, including Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart and Chuck Yeager.
The spirits will describe their achievements and explain basic principles of flight, and each will give young broomstick pilots some Halloween treats.
Headshots will be taken of each applicant for licenses.
The museum will stay open for regular visits until 4 p.m. Info: aviationmuseumofnh.org or 603-669-4820.
Something’s brewing in Arms Park on Oct. 31
MANCHESTER — Sample unique, local and regional craft beers, along with music by the Eric Grant Band, at the Manchester Brewfest on Sunday, Oct. 31, in Arms Park on Commercial Street.
General tickets are $40, and allow for entry at 1 p.m. VIP tickets are $50 and give ticket-holders entry at noon. Designated driver tickets are $15.
The event, to benefit the Value of Sport: Empowering Underserved Youth through Equal Access and Opportunity, will run until 4 p.m. Info: manchesterbrewfest.com.
‘The Lamb’ gets digital unveiling via A24
A24 is the independent entertainment company that notably brought screenings of New Hampshire native Robert Eggers’ film “The Witch,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy, to billboards around the Granite State in 2019.
This month’s offerings include streaming screenings of “The Lamb,” an atmospheric folk tale starring Noomi Rapace, known for roles in “Prometheus,” “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” and the series of films “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Girl Who Played with Fire,” and “Girl Who kicked a Hornest’s Net.”
“The Lamb,” the debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson, is about a childless couple in rural Iceland who make an alarming discovery in their sheep barn — a strange newborn.
For access to the 9 p.m. showings Tuesday, Oct. 26, go to screeningroom.a24films.com to purchase tickets and select a viewing platform.
Monadnock International Film Festival opens today
The ninth annual Monadnock International Film Festival returns with both virtual and in-person screenings at the Showroom in downtown Keene and the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. The festival kicks off today and runs through Oct. 30.
Look also for Q&As, panels and other events. For a schedule, as well as film titles and descriptions, go to moniff.org.
UNH exhibit highlights immigrants’ stories
DURHAM — An opening reception for an exhibit about immigrants in New Hampshire is going up at Dimond Library at the University of New Hampshire.
Materials on view come from the publication “Finding Home: Portraits and Memories of Immigrants,” by Granite State photographer Becky Field. Her book, published last year by Peter E. Randall Publisher, Portsmouth, is a collection of photographs and stories of 40 immigrant families in New Hampshire.
The multimedia exhibit will include photography, texts and audio recordings that address cultural, ethnic and religious diversity.
A reception will be 5 to 7 p.m. today in Dimond 301 on campus. It will include a brief presentation by Field about her experiences photographing immigrants over the last decade, as well as comments by some of the immigrants.
This exhibit, sponsored in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, will be on display through Dec. 20.
Creepy classic ‘Nosferatu’ haunts the Rex next week
MANCHESTER — Those claw-like nails and pointy teeth, and all those shadowy corners — the creepy atmospherics of 1922’s “Nosferatu” was a startling first screen adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel, “Dracula.”
See the silent movie starring actor Max Schreck as the undead count from Transylvania at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St.
“The original ‘Nosferatu’ is a film that seems to get creepier as more time goes by,” said Bedford resident and musician Jeff Rapsis, who creates scores for silent film screenings. “It’s a great way to celebrate Halloween and … transport audiences to strange and unusual places.”
In the story, a rise in deaths from the plague is attributed to the count’s arrival. Only when a young woman reads “The Book of Vampires” does it become clear how to rid the town of this frightening menace.
“Nosferatu,” directed by German filmmaker F.W. Murnau, was among the first movies to use visual design to convey unease and terror.
Director Murnau told the story with strange camera angles, weird lighting and special effects that include sequences deliberately sped up.
The image of Schreck as the vampire has become so well known that it appeared in a “Sponge Bob Squarepants” episode.
Tickets are $10. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
More events:
MANCHESTER: “Nightmare on Elm Street,” Wes Craven’s 1984 horror classic about teenagers, including Johnny Depp in his film debut, terrorized in their dreams by Freddie Kreuger (Robert England), at 7 p.m. today at The Rex Theatre. Tickets are $10, or $8 for those with a student ID. Info: palacetheatre.org.
JAFFREY: Comedians Joe Yannetty and Mona Forgione at the Park Theatre’s King Auditorium at 8 p.m. today. Tickets are $12. Info: theparktheatre.org or 603-532-8888.
AMHERST: Author, ecology researcher and speaker Doug Tallamy speaks about “Nature’s Best Hope,” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Souhegan High School Auditorium in Amherst, sponsored by the Amherst Garden Club. Cost is $15. Info: www.amherstgardenclub.org.
MILFORD: The Great New England Fall Craft and Artisan Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, in and outside Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road. There will be more than 125 artisans, plus food trucks, live music and children’s activities. Admission is $5; free for ages 14 and younger. Info: gnecraftartisansshows.com.
CONCORD: The play “American Son,” by Christopher Demos-Brown and about two estranged parents grappling with their son’s detainment by police for a traffic-stop incident, at the Hatbox Theatre at the Steeplegate Mall, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $16-$22. Info: hatboxnh.com.
WOLFEBORO: Meet the Artist Series featuring Jan Hibbard, “Transforming Leather into Art,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Wolfeboro Public Library, 259 S. Main St. Her art will be on display there through Oct. 27. Info: lakescenterforarts.org.
DURHAM: Guitarist Richard Smith, a finger-picking champion who has performed or recorded with Chet Atkins, Les Paul and others, performs at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Paul Creative Arts Center at the University of New Hampshire.