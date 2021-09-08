Seafood Festival returns to the beach
HAMPTON BEACH — A stretch of Ocean Boulevard closes to traffic for the 32nd annual Hampton Beach Seafood Festival this weekend.
The event in years past has drawn up to 100,000 people.
Look for craft, food and beer tents. Plus, fireworks will go off at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, while the lobster roll-eating contest is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.
Concert lineup throughout the weekend includes Rico Barr and the Jump ‘n’ Jive Review, the TonyMack Band, Whatsername, Darren Bessette, Rory Scott Band, Ayla Brown Band, New Legacy Swing Band, Crab Shack Band and Freight Train.
Hours are 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; it’s free for children under 12.
Info: seafoodfestivalnh.com.
Hillsborough County Agricultural Fair
NEW BOSTON — Hillsborough County Agricultural Fair runs Friday through Sunday at the fairgrounds at 17 Hilldale Lane off Route 13.
In addition to agricultural shows, displays and competitions, there will be demonstrations, horseshow pitching, a touch-a-truck event, amusement rides, and concerts by Dan Morgan, The Bob Pratt Band, Johnnie Bubar and Fred Ellsworth.
On Saturday, the Northeast Shooters will be firing away in Langdell Arena from 5 to 8 p.m. and fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. over the grounds.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12, seniors and military and free for children under 6.
Info: hcafair.org.
Thunder Run Saturday in Candia
CANDIA — The Raymond Area Rotary Club’s eighth annual Thunder Run, a 5K mud run with military-style obstacle course, takes over Candia Springs Adventure Park, 446 Raymond Road in Candia, on Saturday.
Entry fee is $65. As organizers say, wear clothes you don’t care about. This is a rain or shine event, with staggered starts. Spectators are welcome.
Info: candiasprings.com or thunderrunnh.com.
Celebrating monarchs and other pollinators
CANTERBURY — The ninth annual NH Monarch Festival at the Petals in the Pines, 126 Baptist Road, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Learn about pollinators and how to help them. There will be games for children, walks on woodland trails and meadow, visits from children’s book authors and a Farm Stand Porch Shop.
Admission is $5.
Info: petalsinthepines.com.
Bacon & Beer Festival Saturday
MERRIMACK — The NH Bacon & Beer Festival, a fundraiser for High Hopes Foundation, will be at Budweiser Brewery Experience, 221 Daniel Webster Highway, on Saturday.
Tickets range from $35 for designated drivers to $100 for VIP admission. Concerts, which start at noon, feature Grayson Ty and Laura Buchanan, 2014 “American Idol” contestant Alex Preston, and The New Rockwells.
The Biergarten Afterparty ($10) runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
Info: nhbaconbeer.com.