Kaylee Federmann sings ‘Her Song’ in NH
Boston singer and songwriter Kaylee Federmann’s single “Her Song” was posted as a demo on TikTok and wound up generating more than a half a million views.
Her latest single sums it up: “Anything Can Happen.”
She has a handful of New Hampshire shows coming up:
• 6 p.m. today at the Riverhouse Cafe, 167 Union Square, Milford, and again at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5;
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Foundry, 50 Commercial St., Manchester;
• 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Gould Hill Farm, 65 Gould Hill Road, Hopkinton;
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Backyard Brewery, 1211 S. Mammoth Road, Manchester.
Federmann has written and produced songs with Bleu McAuley (Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, HBO) and Daniel Layus (Augusta, Brandi Carlisle).
Info: kayleefedermann.com
Llamas, cows and snakes at Cornish Fair
CORNISH — The Cornish Fair kicks open its gates at 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday with all sorts of animal shows and pulls, midway rides, music and comedy.
Listen for concerts by Bow Junction, Russell James with Scarlet Drive, Rust & Ruin and tribute shows by Ultimate Aldean with guest April Cushman, The Peacheaters — An Allman Brothers Experience, and Rubicon, Ultimate Journey Experience with special guest Dale Pederson.
There also will be raptor and snake presentations, some Flying High Frisbee Dogs, a handful of shows by comedian Linda Peck, and, weather permitting, helicopter rides.
Admission is $12 for ages 13 and older and $3 for children 6 to 12. Midway ride bracelets are $25 per four-hour session. A three-day pass is $30.
Info: cornishfair.org. If using GPS for directions, put in 294 Town House Road, Cornish.
Firefighters, police officers, face off
LEBANON — In another fight between “good and good,” police and firefighters will meet up at Delta Dental Stadium, home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, in the 10th CHaD Battle of the Badges Baseball Classic on Friday.
The first pitch of the game, to support Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, is at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s game features the largest rosters to date as both teams welcomed in extra players to support the cause after last year’s cancellation.
Each team has a group of CHad Buddies, children whose families have been supported by fundraisers such as this.
Tickets are $10 or free for ages 5 and younger.
Info:CHaDBaseball.org
‘Water Has a Memory’ on view
PORTSMOUTH — A new exhibit at Strawbery Banke Museum is part of an effort to keep history above water, including the now-filled in part of its campus in the old Puddle Dock Neighborhood, once a tidal inlet.
“Water Has a Memory: Preserving Strawbery Banke and Portsmouth from Sea Level Rise” is on view in the Rowland Gallery in the Carter Collections Center at Strawbery Banke.
The idea is to modify the exhibit over the next few years to keep people up to date with issues regarding sea-level and flooding concerns.
The exhibit includes a timeline and artifacts describing the city’s water and storm water infrastructure, research on the potential impacts of sea level rise on the Portsmouth waterfront and neighborhoods, and a digital display, “Window on the Past,” showing change over time on Puddle Dock. The exhibit also includes an interactive area with “Think Blue” suggestions for people.
More Granite State events
BEDFORD — The fourth annual Bedford Rotary “Trails to Ales” event is set for 6 p.m. today along the trails of Legacy Park, near the corner of Wallace and New Boston roads. Choose the 2K or 5K, and then enjoy food and games of corn hole afterwards. Info: www.runreg.com/rotary-trails-to-ales
CANTERBURY — Rebecca Rule and Fred Marple will headline a Granite State Humor Summit at New Hampshire Magazine’s 2021 Best of NH Party Saturday at Canterbury Shaker Village. The event, which runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m., doubles as a benefit for the New Hampshire Food Bank. Rule recently published a memoir, “That Reminds Me of a Funny Story: A Memoir, How-to and Compendium of Yankee Humor,” and hosts “Our Hometown on NHPBS.” Marple is a character portrayed by Peterborough humorist Ken Sheldon. Marple founded the fictional New Hampshire town of Frost Heaves for the stage and a book. The summit will be followed by soul and hip hop by Fee & The Evolutionists. Info: bestofnh.com.
GILFORD — Yacht Rock Revue, a tribute band that unapologetically morphed into torchbearers of light rock from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, takes over the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at 8 p.m. today. The group’s first album of originals, “Hot Dads in Tight Jeans,” was released in 2020, and features some gleefully irreverent videos for “Step,” “Bad Tequila” and Hall and Oates’ “She’s Gone.” Info: banknhpavilion.com
MANCHESTER — Take a Midsummer Night’s Cemetery Tour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester. Role players from Majestic Theatre will portray some of Manchester’s once-prominent citizens, including Frank Carpenter and Nehemiah Bean. It’s $10-$20. Info: manchesterhistoric.org or 622-7531
NASHUA — Nashua Area Artists’ Assocation’s Greeley Park Art Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the park, 100 Concord St., Nashua. Info: nashuaarts.org/greeleyparkartshow
NORTH CONWAY — “Steel Magnolias,” about six Southern women who find strength, humor and friendship in the face of tragedy, takes over the stage at M&D Playhouse, 2760 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Info: 603-733-5275 or mdplayhouse.com
SWANZEY — Northlands wraps up its second season with the Disco Biscuits at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then Lee Brice (joined by brother Lewis Brice) at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Cheshire Fairgrounds, 247 Monadnock Highway. Info: northlands live.com
WOLFEBORO — Take in views of area boat houses around Lake Winnipesaukee during aVintage Voyage Boat Excursion at 9 a.m. today. The New Hampshire Boat Museum voyage leaves from Meredith Bay. There will be a gourmet picnic lunch at noon at Church Landing. At 1 p.m., Molly the Trolley will transport guests from the town docks to NHBM’s new boat collection from the Stowell Family. Info: nhbm.org or 603- 569-4554