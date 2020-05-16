Cubist Guitar

“Cubist Guitar” by Plymouth-based artist Annette Mitchell was among the works to be raffled by the New Hampshire Business Committee during its weeklong awards celebration.

 Courtesy

Over the course of a several days of celebration conducted via Zoom, the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts announced the winners of its 36th Annual Arts Awards with a final toast on Friday. Here are the winners:

Small Business Award: Echo Communications - Sunapee.

Medium Business Award: B2W Software – Portsmouth.

Large Business Award: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health – Lebanon.

Large Business Award: Bank of New Hampshire – Concord.

Northeast Delta Dental Artsbuild Community Award: Rochester Museum of Fine Arts.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Artrepreneur Award: Clark Todd – Concord.

Business Leader: Kenneth R. Sheldon – Amherst.

The New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts is a statewide membership organization dedicated to connecting the arts and business communities. To view events from the awards week, visit nhbca.com