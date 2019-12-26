THURSDAY26
BEDFORD, Workshop: Hammer & Stain: Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Canvas Roadshow, 25 S. River Road. $35-$70. ID: 8147606.
CANDIA, Nightlife: Alan Roux, 6 p.m., Town Cabin Deli & Pub, 285 Old Candia Road. Free. ID: 8166069.
CONCORD, Community: Color A Smile. Color pictures for those who need it most: senior citizens, our troops overseas and anyone in need. Drop in anytime from 10 a.m.-noon, Concord Public Library, 45 Green St. Free. ID: 8174531.
LONDONDERRY, Holiday: “Festival of Planes,” exhibit. Walk-through display of more than 3,000 vintage aviation toys and model aircraft, during regular operating hours, Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road. Demonstration, 6:30 p.m., Included with museum admission of $5 seniors 65+, military, students under 13, $10 per adult. Members and children under 5, free. Information: aviationmuseumofnh.org, 669-4820.
MANCHESTER, Dance: The NH School of Ballet presents, “The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m., Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St. $18. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
NEW IPSWICH, Exhibit: Exhibit by Danielle O’Hanlon, acrylics on canvas, 10 a.m., Artful Spirit Gallery & Gifts, 571 Turnpike Road. Free. ID: 8167029.
PLYMOUTH, Film: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 6:30 p.m., The Flying Monkey Movie and Performance Center, 39 S. Main Street. $7-$10. ID: 8164593.
PORTSMOUTH, Holiday: “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show,” 8 p.m., New Hampshire Theatre Project, 959 Islington St. $26-$30. ID: 8148067.
ROCHESTER, Music: Recycled Percussion, 12:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St. $35-$45. 335-1992, rochesteroperahouse.com.
FRIDAY27
BEDFORD, Community: Frosty the Snowman painting. An artist lead you step by step to create your own painting, 4 p.m., The Canvas Roadshow, 25 S. River Road. $22-$30. ID: 8147501.
CONCORD, Comedy: Queen City Improv, 7:30 p.m., Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Road. $12-$18. ID: 8180789.
CONCORD, Kids and Family: Winter Wonderland Stick Crafts, 10 a.m., Concord Public Library, 45 Green St. Free. ID: 8174568.
DERRY, Music: Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St. $20. 437-5100, tupelomusichall.com.
GILFORD, Nightlife: Matt Langley and Guest, 7-10 p.m., Patrick’s Pub and Eatery, 18 Weirs Road. Free. ID: 8129159.
HOLLIS, Community: Town Hall with Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard, 6 p.m., Lawrence Barn Community Center, 28 Depot Road. Free. ID: 8188328.
LONDONDERRY, Holiday: “Festival of Planes,” exhibit. Walk-through display of more than 3,000 vintage aviation toys and model aircraft, during regular operating hours, Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road. Demonstration, 6:30 p.m., Included with museum admission of $5 seniors 65+, military, students under 13, $10 per adult. Members and children under 5, free. Information: aviationmuseumofnh.org, 669-4820.
MANCHESTER, Music: Recycled Percussion, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St. $35-$45. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
MANCHESTER, Music: Classical Mystery Tour: Music of The Beatles with Symphony NH, 7:30 p.m., SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St. $19.50-$29.50. 644-5000, snhuarena.com.
MEREDITH, Theater: “Beauty and the Beast: A Traditional English Panto,” 11 a.m., Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 33 Footlight Circle. $11-$19. Winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org. ID: 8181206.
NEW IPSWICH, Exhibit: Exhibit by Danielle O’Hanlon, acrylics on canvas, 10 a.m., Artful Spirit Gallery & Gifts, 571 Turnpike Road. Free. ID: 8167030.
PORTSMOUTH, Show: Zest Fest Family Fun Shows, 2 p.m., Pontine Theatre, 1845 Plains Schoolhouse, 1 Plains Ave. $15. ID: 8178985.
PORTSMOUTH, Holiday: “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show,” 8 p.m., New Hampshire Theatre Project, 959 Islington St. $26-$30. ID: 8148070.
PORTSMOUTH, Show: Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard. Includes storytelling, humor, audience participation, and a little history, 3 and 8 p.m., Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St. $20. Reservations: playersring.org or 436-8123.
PORTSMOUTH, Comedy: Juston McKinney: Last Laugh 2019, 8 p.m., The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. $26. 436-2400, themusichall.org.
SATURDAY28
BEDFORD, Workshop: Hammer & Stain: Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Canvas Roadshow, 25 S. River Road. $35-$70. ID: 8147607.
CANDIA, Nightlife: Rob Pepper, 6 p.m., Town Cabin Deli & Pub, 285 Old Candia Road. Free. ID: 8166071.
DERRY, Music: Bedouin Soundclash opens for Matisyahu, 8 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St. $37-$52. 437-5100, tupelomusichall.com. ID: 8183514.
GILFORD, Nightlife: Eric Grant, 8-11 p.m., 8 p.m., Patrick’s Pub and Eatery, 18 Weirs Road. Free. ID: 8129176.
LONDONDERRY, Holiday: “Festival of Planes,” exhibit. Walk-through display of more than 3,000 vintage aviation toys and model aircraft, during regular operating hours, Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road. Demonstration, 6:30 p.m., Included with museum admission of $5 seniors 65+, military, students under 13, $10 per adult. Members and children under 5, free. Information: aviationmuseumofnh.org, 669-4820.
MANCHESTER, Music: Recycled Percussion, 12:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St. $35-$45. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
MANCHESTER, Film: “The Tooth Journey,” 7:30 p.m., Murphy’s Taproom, 494 Elm St. $10. eventbrite.com/thetoothjourney.
MEREDITH, Theater: “Beauty and the Beast — a Traditional English Panto,” 2 and 7 p.m., Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 33 Footlight Circle. $11-$19. Winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org. ID: 8181207, ID: 8181208.
PLYMOUTH, Music: Grateful Ball: with Tony Markellis (Trey Anastasio Band) and Zach Nugent (formerly of JGB), 7:30 p.m., The Flying Monkey Movie and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St. $25. ID: 8090843.
PORTSMOUTH, Nightlife: Michael Winslow, The Voicetramentalist, 7 p.m., Tuscan Kitchen, 581 Lafayette Road. $20-$50. Tickets available through EventBrite. ID: 8166102.
PORTSMOUTH, Show: Zest Fest Family Fun Shows, 2 p.m., Pontine Theatre, 1 Plains Avenue. $15. ID: 8178984.
PORTSMOUTH, Comedy: Juston McKinney: Last Laugh 2019, 4:30 and 7 p.m., The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. $26. 436-2400, themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Holiday: “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show,” 8 p.m., New Hampshire Theatre Project, 959 Islington St. $26-$30. ID: 8148071.
PORTSMOUTH, Show: Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard. Includes storytelling, humor, audience participation, and a little history, 3 and 8 p.m., Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St. $20. Reservations: playersring.org or 436-8123.
ROCHESTER, Comedy: Bob Marley, 4, 6:30 and 9 p.m., Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St. $37.50. 335-1992, rochesteroperahouse.com.
WILTON, Kids and Family: STARBURST: A Family-Friendly Circus Extravaganza, 5 p.m., Pine Hill at High Mowing School, 77 Pine Hill Drive. $10-$50. ID: 8152687.
SUNDAY29
DERRY, Music: Pizzastock 3.5.Three bands will compete for the title and only one will be crowned the winner by an all-star panel of judges, 1 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St. $10. 437-5100, tupelomusichall.com.
LONDONDERRY, Holiday: “Festival of Planes,” exhibit. Walk-through display of more than 3,000 vintage aviation toys and model aircraft, during regular operating hours, Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road. Demonstration, 6:30 p.m., Included with museum admission of $5 seniors 65+, military, students under 13, $10 per adult. Members and children under 5, free. Information: aviationmuseumofnh.org, 669-4820.
MANCHESTER, Music: Recycled Percussion, 4 and 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St. $35-$45. 668-5588, palacetheatre.org.
MEREDITH, Theater: “Beauty and the Beast: A Traditional English Panto,” 2 p.m., Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 33 Footlight Circle. $11-$19. Winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org. ID: 8181209.
MILFORD, Community: Milford Antiques Show, with more than 65 dealers, 8:30 a.m., Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, 50 Emerson Road. Admission is $5 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and free from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Info: Milfordantiqueshow.com. ID: 8070398.
NEW IPSWICH, Exhibit: Exhibit by Danielle O’Hanlon, acrylics on canvas, 10 a.m., Artful Spirit Gallery & Gifts, 571 Turnpike Road. Free. ID: 8167031.
PORTSMOUTH, Holiday: “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show,” 8 p.m., New Hampshire Theatre Project, 959 Islington St. $26-$30. ID: 8148072.
PORTSMOUTH, Show: Zest Fest Family Fun Shows, 2 p.m., Pontine Theatre, 1 Plains Avenue. $15. ID: 8178986.
PORTSMOUTH, Comedy: Juston McKinney: Last Laugh 2019, 6 p.m., The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. $26. 436-2400, themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH, Show: Discovering Magic with Andrew Pinard. with storytelling, humor nf audience participation, 3 p.m., Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy St. $20. playersring.org or 436-8123.
ROCHESTER, Comedy: Bob Marley, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m., Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St. $37.50. 335-1992, rochesteroperahouse.com
SALEM, Community: Town Hall with Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard, 6 p.m., Salem VFW Hall, 42 N. Broadway. Free. ID: 8188365.
WILTON, Film: “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse,” (1921), with live music, 4:30 p.m., Wilton Town Hall Theatre, 40 Main St. $5. 654-3456, wiltontownhalltheatre.com.