T hirty-seven years later, movie fans and pop-culture pundits still know who to call “when there’s something weird, and it don’t look good.”
With “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” hitting movie theaters today, paranormal enthusiasts and television and podcast celebrities are headed to the Omni Mount Washington Resort — a long-rumored haunted hotspot in New Hampshire — to ghost hunt, check out the new flick at a nearby theater, and chat about the lasting effects of a cinematic franchise that made dabbling in the supernatural cool.
From ectoplasm to Sumerian beliefs, “Ghostbusters” opened up a new realm, putting “slime” into the modern lexicon and helping fuel an eventual paranormal reality-television boom, said Aaron Sagers, host of the Travel Channel’s series “Paranormal Caught on Camera.”
Sagers, who describes himself as “journalist, author and researcher of the weird,” has traveled around the world delving into ghost stories and urban legends. He looks at his work as connecting the dots between the history of a place and the lore surrounding them.
He organized and will helm a panel discussion at 1 p.m. Friday at the Mount Washington Resort with with fellow TV personalities, actors and podcasters, including Amy Bruni and Adam Berry of “Kindred Spirits,” Jessica Chobot of “Expedition X,” Greg and Dana Newkirk of “Hellier” and John Tenney of “Ghost Stalkers.”
The panel discussion is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. It also will be live streamed at twitch.tv/denofgeektv, according to Sagers.
They’ll be talking about how “Ghostbuster” movies influenced pop culture — and which theories might have inspired some of the franchise’s early plot points. Dan Ackroyd often has spoken publicly about his family’s roots in spiritualism and fascination with the premise that consciousness could transcend death.
“I think ghost stories are history demanding to be remembered,” Sagers said. “You can go into any bar in the world, sit down and over enough time someone will bring up a ghost story. Even if they say, ‘I don’t believe in it, but there was this one time …’ and they recount a strange experience. My mission is to find those cross-cultural connections that we all share.”
Sagers, author of “The Paranormal Pop Culture Collection,” can be seen in the fourth season of “Paranormal Caught on Camera,’” which is scheduled for a Dec. 2 debut on the Travel Channel.
The panelists also plan to gather at the Rialto Theatre in Lancaster tonight to see the new “Ghostbusters” movie.
Sagers is a fan of the franchise, which aren’t only funny; they operate on the premise that the existence of the supernatural is a given. It was what to do with the peskier and mean-spirited ones that was the issue.
“The ghosts were scary most times, but the Ghostbusters (explored the paranormal) and did a lot of that in an effective, fun and comedic way.”
Room 314, please
The panel discussion is planned in conjunction with a weekend paranormal conference planned at the Omni Mount Washington by Strange Escapes, a boutique travel company founded by Bruni, known for her work as investigator and historian first on SyFy’s “Ghost Hunters” and now as co-star and executive producer of “Kindred Spirits.”
The company (strange-escapes.com) specializes in upscale, themed getaways for “curiosity seekers” at reportedly haunted locations in the United States. This weekend’s programming includes workshops, mixers, a 1920s masquerade ball, some ghost hunting and lots of conversation. Cost for packages ranges from $395 to $795.
There’s a reason that Strange Escapes and a host of other paranormal investigators and enthusiasts have been flocking for years to the Mount Washington. The grand hotel was a frequent stopping point for guests from Boston, New York and Philadelphia, including three U.S. presidents as well as inventor Thomas Edison.
The imposing hotel was built in 1902 by industrialist Joseph Stickley, who made his fortune in coal mining and the Pennsylvania Railroad, but he died just a year after the hotel’s unveiling.
About 10 years later, his widowed wife, Carolyn, married French Prince Aymon de Facuigny-Lucinge, becoming royalty in the process. Though she would live in France for a time and then return to the United States to make Rhode Island her home, Carolyn always spent her summers here in New Hampshire.
In fact, her four-poster canopy bed is still in Room 314.
“It was part of a bedroom set that she had broken down and shipped ahead to wherever she went, whether it was her Fifth Avenue home in New York City or traveling in Europe,” said Craig Clemmer, the resort’s director of marketing. “They would break it down and load it into a velvet bag like French royalty.”
The same was true when she moved into the newly built hotel. The bedroom set arrived first, and some say she’s still enjoying the views of Mount Washington, roaming her suite and the tower as a benevolent specter and still-hospitable host.
Though Clemmer said he hasn’t personally detected any ghostly figures on the premises, he can understand why someone would want to book an extended stay, of sorts.
“It’s a bad running joke but I say, ‘It’s such a wonderful place, why would anyone want to leave? It’s a great environment for a good ghost story.”
Kidding aside, he’s enjoyed having paranormal societies, television shows including “Ghost Hunters” and special packages come to the hotel over the years.
Strange Escapes has been at the hotel a handful of times, as has Sagers, who calls it a picturesque and comfortable change from the drafty castles, abandoned asylums and old jails he’s frequented for other research projects.
Sagers sees his work as a chance to get his geek on. “Sometimes people assume a researcher of all things weird means that I’m taking myself seriously, wearing black all the time, and perhaps seeing a demon around every corner. That’s not me or many of my colleagues,” he said.
Rialto Theatre
The 90-year-old theater at 80 Main St. in Lancaster seems like a fitting place for a movie about lingering echoes of the past. It’s a classic Greek theater with tapestries on the wall and seats for 292 patrons.
The movie house opened in 1931, but a sweeping fire destroyed much of the three-story wooden portions of the building. The theater itself was bounded by large sheets of steel siding, so that section was rebuilt, and over the decades the venue has undergone expansions and technological upgrades.
It’s come a long way since theater workers climbed a ladder near the stage to place blocks of ice near a big fan that would blow the chilled air out onto actors and audience. Another pipe and fan would propel hot air outside.
Dave Fuller and business partner Greg Kloutier bought the building at auction in 2011, keeping ties to the community going even when the pandemic caused venues to close their doors. Instead of movies, they rented out their marquee for two months straight to patrons who wanted to wish someone a happy birthday or offer a hang-in-there note of encouragement. Fuller laughed, saying he was out there every day on a ladder arranging the letters for that day’s message.
But with movies back on two screens inside the theater (there’s also a 33-seat room) the widely anticipated “Ghostbusters” movie is a welcome manifestation.
“I’m a fan of the original two movies and looking forward to previewing myself,” said Fuller.
Screenings start today and will run daily over the next week, including Thanksgiving Day. Tickets are available at lancasterrialto.com.
Meanwhile, while everyone is talking about things that go bump in the night, there’s another question that needs to be asked: Does anything out of the ordinary roam the aisle, stage and wings inside the old theater’s walls?
“It is an older building and there are times when things happen, and we’re not sure how they happen,” Fuller said. “My family and I live in an apartment above the theater. Sometimes we hear what sounds like someone moving around when there’s no one there, or hear a voice and no one is there. Sometimes doors open up or close by themselves. It can make you question what’s going on.
“It’s part of the charm of the theater,” he said with a laugh.