MARLBOROUGH — British chamber musicians Louisa Stonehill and Nicholas Burns hope the Ashuelot Concert Series, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. today [Thursday] at the Marlborough House, an event center on Ling Street, will draw in people who have never experienced live classical music.
“I think that’s the key thing about classical music: It cannot be captured electronically,” Burns said. “It’s the only genre of music that has no amplifications involved.”
Burns and Stonehill moved to the Monadnock region about five years ago, looking for a more affordable home base as they performed around the world. They had been living in London, one of the world’s most expensive cities, and they had come to realize that they didn’t need to be based there.
“In the pre-COVID times, our world was portable,” Burns said of touring schedules.
Living in a rural part of America, Burns and Stonehill found there wasn’t easy access for people to experience live classical music. Where he grew up in England, Burns said he always had the opportunity to take in concerts, thanks to Great Britain’s robust public transportation system.
“If you grow up in a rural area in America, there’s a chance you would never hear classical music live,” Burns said.
Getting people, and especially school children, that chance is the point of Ashuelot Concerts, the nonprofit organization Burns and Stonehill started. Under a pilot program begun in 2019, the pair was able to get chamber musicians from across the world to play with them in classrooms and assemblies at about 18 schools, Burns said.
The music, when played live, leaves the children mesmerized, Burns said — even those who were not initially receptive.
Burns described seeing some students dripping with teenage contempt at having to attend a classical music concert only to be blown away by the experience.
“Their jaws hit the floor and they are transfixed,” he said.
The audience feels the vibrations of the instruments. In essence, they have a physical encounter with the music.
“It’s impossible to capture that sound on a recording,” he said.
They developed the nonprofit organization just as the world started shutting down in early 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the restrictions are lifting, Burns said he and Stonehill are ramping up the plans for performances.
Ashuelot Concerts got a major boost this year in the form of a Steinway Model D concert piano. Burns said a capital campaign helped the organization purchase the instrument.
Brand new it would have cost more than $200,000, though Ashuelot Concerts got its second-hand in excellent condition for $110,000.
Having that instrument puts Ashuelot Concerts in a different class, Burns said: “There’s a reason why nearly every concert hall in the world has one of these Steinways.”
The piano will help Burns and Stonehill attract world-class musicians from around the world, he said.
“It makes our series attractive to international artists,” Burns said.
The concert series continues at 7:30 on Wednesday, July 7, with a selection of Romantic violin works, and then Saturday July 10, at 4 p.m. with music by Smetana and Mendelssohn.
Tickets are free for school-aged children and $30 for adults. There are also discounts for seniors and college students.
For more information, go to ashuelotconcerts.org.