At 85, Buddy Guy remains one of the last pillars of the rich Chicago blues music scene.
In its heyday in the 1950s and ‘60s, the storied Chess Records was a cornerstone and clubs welcomed names like Otis Rush, Magic Sam, Little Walter, Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf to their stages.
The blues have always attracted people with a healthy respect of its history, particularly with younger musicians paying homage to the elder statesmen of the genre.
Still, Guy, in a recent phone interview, says those deep-rooted blues aren’t getting enough play.
“The way they treat the blues now, you don’t hear it on your big radio stations anymore, so whatever little I can do to help keep blues alive, I’m open for it. I’m ready to wake up in the midnight hours of the night to help keep it alive, because without satellite radio, I don’t think you hear much of B.B. King no more.”
While the expectation might be that Guy is enjoying his golden years kicking back, he’s instead embarking on a busy 2022 tour schedule, with dates booked out through September. He plays the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom on Thursday, June 9.
Documenting a legend
To get a sense of his impact on the music world, PBS last year released the documentary “Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away” as part of the “American Masters” series.
Guy’s life proves to be a fascinating tale. In addition to original interviews with Guy and numerous acolytes, including John Mayer, Carlos Santana, Gary Clark Jr. and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, viewers are treated to quite the travelogue.
The filmmakers follow the guitarist from his origins working the Louisiana fields his sharecropping family plowed (and where a portion of highway was named after him in 2018) to the thriving 1950s Chicago music scene. Back then, he came with nothing but a guitar in his hand and the suit on his back.
Thanks to Muddy
He got his first break when Muddy Waters took the then-21-year-old fret-bender under his wing.
“Sixty-five years ago this year I’d just gotten to Chicago, and I wasn’t looking to be a professional musician,” Guy recalled. “I’d left Louisiana because they told me I could … get a day job and wouldn’t have to pay to see Muddy Waters, Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson and all those guys.
“I didn’t never think I was good enough to play with them, but I learned how to play Lightnin’ Hopkins, Jimmy Reed and a few Muddy Waters licks. I hadn’t eaten in three days and a guy took me to the 708, a famous blues club on 47th Street in Chicago. I went up and played a number with the late Otis Rush and somebody called Muddy Waters … He heard I was telling people how hungry I was, (so) he brought me a bologna sandwich.”
Word of Guy’s guitar prowess got around, and after a brief stint recording a few sides for Cobra Records, Guy landed at Chess, courtesy of Waters. Soon, other artists in the label’s stable started using him on their records as well.
While label founder Leonard Chess begrudgingly used Guy while denouncing what he did as “just making noise,” Guy’s combination of tasty playing and over-the-top showmanship made him a favorite of the British Invasion triumvirate of Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton, as well as stateside guitar god Jimi Hendrix.
Guy remembers Hendrix coming to a show in 1968 with “a reel-to-reel tape recorder,” hoping to record some of Guy’s work. But Guy wasn’t familiar with the artist: “Who the hell is Jimi Hendrix?”
“He come up and asked if he could tape what I was doing because he just canceled a gig to come to New York to hear me play,” Guy said.
While blues may have fallen out of favor in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Guy experienced a comeback in the ‘90s, beginning with the release of his 1991 album “Damn Right, I Got the Blues,” his first recording in nearly a decade. It featured cameos by Clapton, Beck and Mark Knopfler.
Guy has released a steady stream of albums since then, won eight Grammy Awards, earned a Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame induction and played for fellow Chicagoan and former President Barack Obama. “I always say I went from the outhouse to the White House,” he said.”
Having never stopped touring, even during his lean years, Guy remains a regular presence on the road. And while he’s understandably slowed down in recent years, his fire for playing guitar and spreading the blues gospel hasn’t waned.
Following on the heels of the PBS film is “The Torch,” a documentary that dropped in March and examines the guitarist’s ongoing influence on the blues. It interviews with a number of musicians including Carlos Santana and Susan Tedeschi.
As for what folks can expect coming out to see this living legend do his thing on stage, Guy promises prime rib in a world of Spam.
“Folks can expect the best that I got,” he said. “My dad told me this, and I’ll tell you the same thing he told me before I learned how to play (and was still) driving the tractor and plowing the fields in Louisiana. He said, ‘Son, don’t be the best in town. Just be the best until the best come around.’”