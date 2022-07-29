Chris Van Allsburg, the Caldecott Medalist and top-selling author and illustrator behind “Jumanji” and “The Polar Express,” visits The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth at 2 p.m. on Sunday in conjunction with the Portsmouth Historical Society’s “Imagine That!” exhibit of picture books.
The event includes a moderated discussion, and then audience members will have a chance to ask their own questions.
Allsburg, whose books have been made into feature films, who also earned a Caldecott Honor Book award for “The Garden of Abdul Gasazi,”
Allsburg lives in Beverly, Mass., and is a former instructor of illustration at the Rhode Island School of Design.
Tickets to Sunday’s Literary in the Lounge program are $10. For more details go to themusichall.org or call 603-436-2400.
The exhibit “Imagine That! The Power of Picture Books” is on view daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 25 at at the Discover Portsmouth Center at 10 Middle St.
It includes more than 100 illustrations by a who’s who of New England illustrators, from Maxfield Parrish and N. C. Wyeth to Robert McCloskey and H. A. Rey, as well as contemporary artists like Allsburg, Mo Willems and Grace Lin.
The exhibition also features a book-making station, build-a-house play space, toy theater and reading nook.