Chris Van Allsburgh

 Provided by Music Hall Lounge

Chris Van Allsburg, the Caldecott Medalist and top-selling author and illustrator behind “Jumanji” and “The Polar Express,” visits The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth at 2 p.m. on Sunday in conjunction with the Portsmouth Historical Society’s “Imagine That!” exhibit of picture books.

The event includes a moderated discussion, and then audience members will have a chance to ask their own questions.