WILTON — The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire brings a century-old safari movie — and the stories surrounding a Kansas couple whose far-flung adventures still cause a stir — to the Wilton’s Town Hall theater, 40 Main St., tonight [Thursday].
“Martin and Osa Johnson: Adventure’s First Couple,” a combination lecture and movie screening, is set for 7:30 p.m.
Combining their interests in adventure, aviation and wildlife photography, the Johnsons often wore classic safari outfits topped by pith helmets. The duo journeyed deep into Africa and Asia in the 1920s and 1930s, getting the first motion pictures of exotic wildlife in its native habitat.
Back home and in Europe, they were popular on the lecture circuit, recounting their exploits in foreign lands.
The Wilton program will include a screening of “Simba: King of the Beasts” (1928), a documentary the Johnsons compiled from film they shot in Africa from 1923 to 1927.
The silent film will be shown with live musical accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, executive director of the Aviation Museum.
Rapsis prepared the program with assistance from the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum of Chanute, Kansas (Osa Johnson’s hometown).
“The story of the Johnsons is one that combines aviation with so much else that humans find fascinating,” Rapsis said. “Their work is worth looking at today because it’s about topics that remain fascinating: animals, wildlife, adventure, and exotic places.”
After Martin Johnson learned to fly, they used Sikorsky float planes painted with zebra and giraffe markings to reach remote regions of Africa and Asia, and also photograph wildlife from the air.
Many decades later, the Johnsons’ work has “an added layer because it displays attitudes that prevailed a century ago in topics such as gender roles, treatment of animals, and race. As such, it can teach us a lot,” Rapsis said.
At the height of their fame, Martin Johnson was killed in 1937 in an airplane crash in California. Osa Johnson later wrote a best-selling book, “I Married Adventure,” which recounted the couple’s exotic and at-times dangerous expeditions.
Following Osa’s death in 1953, the couple’s fame faded and their achievements were largely forgotten as new wilderness stars emerged in the television era, including Marlin Perkins (producer of “Wild Kingdom”) and undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau.
New Hampshire ties
One of the aircraft they used in their adventures — the Sikorsky S-39, a single-engine float plane — captured the imagination of Dick Jackson, a pilot and mechanic from Rochester.
Only 21 such aircraft were built in 1930-31, and by the early 1960s all had been lost or junked. Looking for a project, in 1963 Jackson chose to restore a Sikorsky S-39 to flyable condition. The painstaking effort took more than four decades, but in 2003 Jackson completed the work and the world’s only remaining S-39 made its maiden flight.
In honor of the Johnsons, the plane was painted in exactly the same giraffe pattern used by the famous couple during their African adventures. Today the aircraft remains airworthy, and is part of the collection housed at the “Fantasy of Flight” museum in Polk City, Fla. The program will include recent scenes of the restored Sikorsky in flight — and on the water.
For more information, visit aviationmuseumofnh.org or call 603-669-4820. The “Simba” documentary is not recommended for children due to graphic scenes of violence that include the shooting and killing of animals. Tickets are available at the door for $10.