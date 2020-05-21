On Monday morning, you can soar over historic landmarks from England to the beaches of D-Day from your living room with the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s livestream its virtual flight from London to Caen, France.
The two-hour flight over the English Channel will culminate in a low-altitude flyover of the beaches of Normandy, the site of the historic Allied invasion in June 1944 that hastened the end of World War II and Hitler’s reign over Europe.
The livestream will be available starting at 10 a.m. Monday on the Aviation Museum’s Web site at www.aviationmuseumofnh.org. Access is free.
The flight will be a simulated journey in a vintage C-47 transport aircraft, and will include flyovers of Canterbury Cathedral, the famed white cliffs of Dover, and the Isle of Wight before crossing the English Channel to Normandy. In France, the flight will fly low over the beaches where the D-Day landings were made starting 76 years ago next month.
The C-47, the U.S. Army’s military version of the iconic Douglas DC-3 airliner, played a major role in supporting the D-Day invasion and the Allied push into Europe.
The route, flown using the Museum’s Elite professional simulator, will include flight deck views as well as external viewing angles. Commentary and background will be provided by museum personnel familiar with the region and its history.
The livestream event is part of the Aviation Museum’s “Around the World Flight Adventure,” an online educational program designed as a remote learning resource for teachers and students.
The virtual around-the-world flight departed from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on May 1, crossing to Europe via the historic North Atlantic Ferry Route used in World War II, with stops in Goose Bay, Labrador; Narsarsuaq, Greenland; and Reykjavik, Iceland.
Flights are flown using the museum’s simulator and enhanced terrain software that can render realistic landscapes and weather conditions around the globe.
A new segment is posted online twice a week, complete with flight deck video of highlights and information about science, geography, history and local culture.
“With so many parades and gatherings canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns and stay-at-home orders, we decided to livestream our flight on Memorial Day to give people a way to remember what this solemn day is all about,” said Jeff Rapsis, the museum’s executive director.
Memorial Day emerged after the U.S. Civil War in the 1860s to remember those lost in the conflict. Originally called “Decoration Day,” it was renamed after World War I to honor all lost in service to the nation. Memorial Day was traditionally observed on May 30 until 1968, when federal law changed it to the last Monday of May.