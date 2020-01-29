DURHAM — Avner the Eccentric brings his one-man Broadway hit, “Exceptions to Gravity,” to the University of New Hampshire Tuesday, Feb. 4.
A master of the art of physical comedy, Avner weaves a spell of poetic simplicity in a show of hilarious predicaments. Highlights of his career include playing an endearing Holy Man in “The Jewel of the Nile” movie with Michael Douglas and performing as a ventriloquist on Broadway in “Ghetto.” (Side note: His dummy was nominated for a Tony Award.)
Avner also has won awards at the Edinburgh Festival, Monte Carlo International Circus Festival and the Festival Internacional de Pallassos in Barcelona.
Avner’s “Exceptions to Gravity” show has toured extensively in the United States and abroad.
His UNH show is offered free of charge.
He also plans to teach a workshop earlier in the day, from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants can use a sign-up sheet to register. For more information about the program, call 862-7222.