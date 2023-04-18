During a nine-day stretch every spring, people of all ages turn into puddles of mush, giggling and baby-talking against a chorus of bleats, chirps, quacks and snorts on the grounds of Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth.
It’s an involuntary reaction when taking in “Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke.” It may be a lesson in agriculture, but it frequently causes humans to communicate via squeals of excitement.
Recently born lambs, piglets, goats, chicks, calves, ducklings and rabbits — and their moms — will visit the Seacoast museum, where such heirloom breeds would have been familiar to coastal New England communities starting in the 17th century.
“Baby Animals” usually draws up to 8,000 visitors annually. This year’s program launches Saturday and runs through April 30, featuring animals from farms from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.
It takes tenacityLife on a farm is demanding, something Jody Jess, who runs Buck Hill Homestead in Westminister, Mass., knows all too well.
She shares a recent muddy encounter that swallowed up her boots and left her shaken.
After hearing panicked mooing coming from the barnyard, she discovered her one and only Dexter cow had given birth to a calf who had landed in a rain-soaked patch of the barnyard and was stuck up to its head in the muck.
Jess heaved it out and up onto her shoulder, left her boots sucked into the muck and walked in sodden socks to the house.
“I went up a flight of stairs — 13 steps — and put her into the tub,” she says.
She cleaned off the calf and got the warm water going, draining the brown water a handful of times. She repeatedly heated towels in the dryer and stacked them atop the bewildered baby.
At 40 pounds, the “teeny, tiny” was named Peanut.
“The life of a farmer as they say … it’s not always a fun one,” Jess said in a post on her Facebook page. “It’s a rewarding one and can be a heartbreaking at times, but you do the best you can and move forward.”
Jess, who several times has brought some of her little ones to Strawbery Banke for its baby animal event, is planning on bringing another of the barn’s residents to Portsmouth. Lilac, at about six months old, is a Kerry breed of cow.
Jess highlights efforts to preserve the genetic heritage of Kerry, and she also raises pigs and chickens at her meat and dairy farm.
Spreading the wordMatt Mason, of Blackwater Veterinary Services in Salisbury, operates Riverbank Farm, which over the years has become a stock dog training facility mainly working Australian shepherds and border collies.
It’s also a working farm with Dexter cattle, Clun Forest sheep, Nigerian Dwarf goats and guard llamas, who are raised for use in education and lessons as well as for meat and fiber products.
“A lot of juggling and strategic planning gets me through each day,” Mason says of balancing his work as a veterinarian with running his own farm in what he jokingly describes as “spare time.”
Mason grew up in Northfield, graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1990 and completed his degree at Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1994.
He plans to bring two ewes and their lambs to the Strawbery Banke event.
Guest curator Peter Cook, who operates Tare Shirt Farm in Berwick, Maine, oversees the annual “Baby Animals” event. The lifelong historian, along with breeders from throughout New England, will share facts about fiber arts as well as modern efforts to protect heritage breeds.
An important note: Guests aren’t allowed to pet the animals, for safety reasons, but sending loving glances their way is encouraged.
There also will be demonstrations, including weaving arts and a bee keeper’s honey extraction.
Pickwick’s at the Banke Museum store and Liberty Fare Dining will be open during the event.