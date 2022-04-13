NOTHING WELCOMES SPRING here in the Granite State quite like the bleats, chirps, squeals and giggles at Strawbery Banke Museum’s grounds.
“Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke” is a lesson in agricultural history, only way cuter.
Recently-born lambs, piglets, chicks, calves, ducklings and rabbits — and their moms — will visit the Portsmouth museum, where such heirloom breeds would have been familiar to coastal New England communities as far back as the 17th century.
The nine-day event is a popular seasonal draw. Between 7,000 and 8,000 visitors came through the gate each year from 2016 through 2019. The collaboration between the museum and various farms was put on hold in 2020 and 2021, but it’s making a return.
You’ll be able to check out the latest crop of baby animals from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Saturday, April 23, through Sunday, May 1.
One of the participating farms is Tiny Hill Farm in Milton Mills. One peek at Larissa Mullen’s images on the farm’s Facebook page are enough to unleash a case of the warm fuzzies. A Nigerian Dwarf dairy goat baby named Floppy (her registered name is Tiny Hill Love is PowPowerful, for obvious reasons) stands on a table atop a pink blanket, her tongue poking out of her mouth as she peers into the camera lens.
Mullen, who has operated the farm for about 14 years and hosts visitors by appointment, says litters usually range from one to five babies, with two or three being the most common.
“They take about three years to get to full size. They are about knee-height when full grown, the same as a golden retriever or lab. They’re stocky and weigh about 60 to 70 pounds,” she says.
This is a hectic time on many animal farms. Amy Gentile, who jokes she’s practically been living in the barn with all the baby animals making their entrances, has about 40 Gloucestershire Old Spot piglets, along with their mamas, snuffling around the property right now. That’s not including the 25 head of cattle and various poultry.
“We’re very fortunate to be able to raise our kids around the animals,” she says of sons Sawyer, 12, and Elias, 9.
She’s bringing a sow named Polly, and her litter of eight piglets, to the “Baby Animals” event.
“Any interest we can raise for this awesome breed, we love to do that. Old Spots deserve all the press they can get,” she says of the threatened breed. “People really just adore the piglets.”
Guest curator Peter Cook has been overseeing the annual “Baby Animals” event since its inception. It’s a chance for people to learn about heritage breed preservation, while invariably doing a lot of “oooh-ing” and “awww-ing” along the way. (It’s the humans who do most of the giggling.)
“We are pulling in animals from five states, some of (those breeds) with less than 500 left on the planet,” Cook said. “This is really rare genetic material, and many are near to extinction.”
Cook, a lifelong historian who lives on the mid-18th-century Tare Shirt Farm in Berwick, Maine, serves up snippets of facts about fiber arts as well as modern efforts to protect heritage breeds, all mixed with funny one-liners and personal asides.
Technically retired from teaching and museum work, Cook never misses a chance to share his field of expertise.
“I’ve been a museum curmudgeon for 45 years,” he says. “I love meeting with the public. People come up to me (during “Baby Animals”) and tug on my sleeve and say, ‘You know … this kind of museum works for the whole family – my 2-year-old, teenager and extended family.”
Visitors aren’t permitted to touch the animals for safety reasons, but they’ll take away interesting tidbits about the heritage breeds.
While a “modern cow like a Holstein is a milk factory,” there are characteristics of interest in older breeds, too, Cook says. “Some of the animals are parasite-resistant, some handle heat well, and some breeds can convert inferior vegetation, like weeds, into protein.”