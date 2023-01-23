“THE BACHELOR” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) returns for its 27th season. Normally, when a show has been running so long, it’s OK to wonder “Wow, 27 seasons already?” But in the case of “The Bachelor,” it’s more likely one wonders how there have been only 27.

That’s not counting all of those “Bachelorette” seasons and other spinoffs. This is a series that doesn’t really change, nor does it ever seem to end. The same could be said of Major League Baseball, but that would be a stretch. After all, a World Series winner emerges at the end of every baseball season.