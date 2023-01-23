“THE BACHELOR” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) returns for its 27th season. Normally, when a show has been running so long, it’s OK to wonder “Wow, 27 seasons already?” But in the case of “The Bachelor,” it’s more likely one wonders how there have been only 27.
That’s not counting all of those “Bachelorette” seasons and other spinoffs. This is a series that doesn’t really change, nor does it ever seem to end. The same could be said of Major League Baseball, but that would be a stretch. After all, a World Series winner emerges at the end of every baseball season.
What happens at the end of a season of “The Bachelor”?
Purported to be a show about “looking for love,” it has resulted in precious few happily-ever-afters. According to The New York Times, only six marriages have resulted from “The Bachelor” (27 seasons) and “The Bachelorette (19). If there are 30 contestants per season and 46 seasons, resulting in six happy marriages, that means roughly 1,374 disappointments have been showcased by “The Bachelor” franchise. Seriously, if I want to watch a show about roughly 1,400 miserable people, I’ll choose a prison drama. To continue torturing the baseball analogy, that’s not a very healthy batting average. I’m reminded of a line from “Snowball in Hell,” a 1988 song by They Might Be Giants: “If it wasn’t for disappointment, I wouldn’t have any appointments.”
One thing is certain: Appearing on “The Bachelor” makes you far more likely to reappear on “The Bachelor.” This season’s “Bachelor” is named Zach Shallcross, a handle that only seems like it was dreamed up by a romance-novel author. What does Zach do? According to some biographies, he “works in tech.” But others describe him as a “television personality.” Why? Because he appeared on season 19 of “The Bachelorette.”
He’s only 26 and has some 30 worthy would-be love-mates to choose from on this lastest season of “The Bachelor.” Will they be talking about tech? Stay tuned.
• “Under the Vines,” the picturesque Australian comedy about a socialite and a gruff lawyer trying to run a New Zealand vineyard, returns for a second season on Acorn.
• ID launches “Death by Fame” (9 p.m., TV-14) and “The Playboy Murders” (10 p.m., TV-14).
• “Independent Lens” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings) presents “No Straight Lines,” a documentary look at a comic-book subculture. Beginning in the 1960s, “underground” comics took a medium generally dismissed as kids’ stuff to heady new worlds. Artists like R. Crumb infused the artform with absurdity, existential angst and a frank and brazen examination of sexual desire typically associated with literature.
Inspired by this movement, gay artists embarked on more daring storytelling, creating LGBTQ+ characters who were the heroes of their own adventures and no longer consigned to sidekick or victim status.
“Lines” includes interviews with artists from the underground comic era as well as those who were inspired to bring queer comic books into the mainstream.
Other highlights
• Charlton Heston plays the last man on Earth in the 1971 shocker “The Omega Man” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-14).
• Torres’ pal goes missing on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Life on a remote island gets difficult when two old friends (Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell) stop talking in the 2021 drama “The Banshees of Inisherin” (8 p.m., HBO), written and directed by Martin McDonagh.
• An elite soldier is found slain on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Lea’s complicated pregnancy on “The Good Doctor” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Cult choice
Some years before Peter Billingsley updated “A Christmas Story” into “A Christmas Story Christmas,” Ed Helms starred as a grown-up Rusty Griswold in the 2015 comedy “Vacation” (9 p.m., Freeform), a 21st-century variation on the 1983 comedy “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” directed by Harold Ramis and written by John Hughes. The only “Vacation” film released without the “National Lampoon” imprimatur, “Vacation” was a box-office success largely scorned by critics as forced and unnecessary.
Series notes
Good fences on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Miami vice on “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Supply-chain issues on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A doctor’s son is snatched on “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Aaron Judge, Josh Duhamel and Freddie Gibbs featuring Anderson .Paak on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Hilary Duff and Kim Petras visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).