Old-time banjoist Nora Brown, 16, performs traditional Appalachian music that has been passed down through generations.
The Brooklyn native sings about people struggling on the farm, fighting for their honor, or saying goodbye to their first love. Though these aren’t her experiences, it doesn’t stop Brown from reimagining what she calls “front-porch music.”
Brown was taught the ukulele at age 6 by banjo heavy hitters like Shlomo Pestcoe, George Gibson, Lee Sexton and John Cohen. She released her debut of Appalachian cover songs, “Cinnamon Tree,” at age 13.
“Long Time To Be Gone,” out Aug. 26 on Jalopy Records, is Brown’s latest collection of banjo-style traditional Appalachian music, or “old-time music.”
Brown will visit The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Saturday.
Though it’s her first time here, she’s no stranger to unusual venues. She recorded last year’s “Sidetrack My Engine” in an underground tunnel.
“Long Time To Be Gone” was recorded at St. Ann’s Church in Brooklyn, where she first played solo at the Brooklyn Folk Festival when she was about 12.
“It’s a special place to me,” she says.
Its alcoves, lengthy curves and tall ceilings let Brown experiment with various acoustic sounds that created an “energy,” she says.
“Something about the space is just very suited for the kind of music I play — (which) is solemn and mellow. It feels nice in that space,” she says.
Her latest interpretations of “Little Satchel,” “Cumberland Gap” and “Miner’s Dream” bring forth images of quiet meadows, hot sun, wooden planks and lonely roads. She uses several banjoes called “Snake Head,” “Grandfather” and “Roscoe,” and a fretless type with unique sound qualities.
“It’s such a cool instrument. The combination of the nylon strings with the fretless ... creates this really smooth, mellow texture, which is what I like about it.”
The songs on “Long Time To Be Gone” stem from favorite tunes and field recordings.
“That was guiding me. I have a couple of fiddle tunes on there like (Nathan Frazier and Frank Patterson’s) ‘Po Black Sheep,’ which I actually recorded on my last record with Jackson Lynch, who played fiddle with me, but this one is solo banjo. I record everything, and then I see what I like best after. There wasn’t a ton of curation, which I think makes it realer and a little bit more authentic,” she says of the album.
Picking which songs to record is an almost unconscious act, she says, “based on what my ear likes. I’m just kind of letting it happen naturally.”
She chose a lot of instrumental, solo banjo songs this time, and even gave one a thorough remix.
“Sometimes I completely change a song. The tune ‘Will Davenports Tune’ is in here. I learned this one from Joseph Decosimo, who is a contemporary old-time musician based out of Durham, North Carolina. And his version is very cool. It’s a song I remember hearing for the first time and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so awesome. I gotta learn that tune.’ ”
Her favorite song on the album is “Rye Whiskey — Little Birdie,” which she plays on the late Roscoe Halcomb’s banjo.
She says her friend, John Cohen of New Lost City Ramblers, let her borrow Halcomb’s banjo to play at the Brooklyn Folk Festival. After the festival was canceled due to COVID, she kept the banjo for a time. She eventually delivered it to the Library of Congress for safekeeping, but not before recording a few songs using it like “Little Birdie,” a song Halcomb was also known to have played.
“That was special for me. Even playing it on his banjo is a cool thing. Just the idea of that is kind of weird and crazy. I was really happy that I was able to create a little bit of a tangible remembrance of that instrument and my time with it,” she says.
Brown says interpreting old songs through new arrangements is a creative process and preserves the music for future generations.
“Even if your version is so different from the one that you first learned, at least you’re in a way preserving that song. In that way, you’re creating something new.”
But there’s also a problematic history to old-time music.
Brown, who is white, says she sometimes plays traditional music that was created by Black artists but was recorded by white musicians. As an example, she mentions “Po Black Sheep” by Frazier and Patterson, both Black musicians.
“The majority of old-time music stems from African-American traditions with fiddle and banjo and that kind of fusion,” she says.
Brown explained how the “race record market” perpetuated by early labels put Black musicians at an artistic and financial disadvantage. Artists were told to play the blues and other genres that record labels deemed Black music.
“So when Black old-time musicians came to be recorded, they were declined unless they played what the companies wanted them to play,” she says.
So instead, white old-time musicians were preserved in recordings.
“Many old-time traditional tunes have histories, whether it’s lyrics or the title of a song, that includes racist and offensive language. It’s sad that we’re missing a whole side of the songs because of the race record market. We have to remember that this isn’t a white tradition; it was not solely played and preserved by white musicians,” she says.
But breathing new life into music with a troubled background is also important.
She says recording this music fosters discussion about race, something she says there’s not enough of.
Old-time music won’t die out as long as she and others continue to reinterpret Appalachian old-time music, Brown said.
“That’s almost a misconception, that traditional music is dying. Obviously, it’s not the popular music of this day and age. There are lots of young people who are playing traditional music,” she says.
“This music holds stories and traditions that are worth keeping alive. It holds history that is really powerful,” she adds.