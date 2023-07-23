ENTER-BARBIE-BEATS-OPPENHEIMER-MCT

Margot Robbie stars in “Barbie.” The Warner Bros. Pictures film debuted in first place this weekend, earnng $155 million, defeating Universal Pictures’ ‘Oppenheimer.”

 Warner Bros. Pictures

This “Barbie” just scored the biggest domestic opening weekend of 2023.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” debuted in first place at the box office this weekend, earning a whopping $155 million in the United States and Canada. The PG-13 comedy easily defeated Universal Pictures’ “Oppenheimer,” which opened in second place with $80.5 million, according to studio estimates.