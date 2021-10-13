After a darkened 2020, the RiverFire Festival returns to Berlin on Saturday with a fiery display on boom piers in the Androscoggin River.
Modelled on a similarly named and themed event in Providence, R.I., RiverFire is a daylong celebration that ends with the lighting of wood pallets stacked on the 25 boom piers in the Androscoggin between the 12th Street Bridge and Service Credit Union Heritage Park.
Up until November 1964, when the last log drive on the upper Androscoggin took place, the boom piers were an important part of Berlin’s forest-products economy, helping separate logs cut in the North Woods and directing them to either the Brown Paper Co. or International Paper Co. mills.
Both companies are gone, but the boom piers remain, and with the exception of last year, they have been part of a fall spectacle during RiverFire.
On average, about 5,000 people a year attend RiverFire, according to Paula Kinney, executive director of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Kinney said the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a physical and emotional toll on Berlin and many communities in the North Country, adding that she hopes this year’s RiverFire will be a comfort after last year’s cancellation.
“We saw the community going into the red zone” of high spread of COVID, but “this event’s going to happen because light is a sign of hope,”’ she said.
The chamber and its partners decided to eliminate some of the usual “close-contact” attractions, including face painting, the bounce house, hay rides and the corn-hole tournament, she said.
In addition, instead of displaying jack-o’-lanterns on the walking bridge, the carved, illuminated pumpkins will be placed along the west bank of the Androscoggin.
Plenty of vendors will be on hand, and they’ll be more spread out than in the past.
“We’re going to allow for plenty of social distancing,” Kinney said.
RiverFire 2021 begins at 11 a.m. with the Zombie ATV Poker Run, for which competitors dress like the undead and decorate their vehicles.
Carolyn Sapienza said she and her kids, Julian, 5, and Gianna, 3, and husband, Jonathan, will be at RiverFire, although the family, which owns Jericho Adventures in Berlin, first has to complete its work at the business, which is a stop on the Zombie Poker Run.
The Sapienzas, who are from the Concord area, expect to soon relocate to the North Country, said Carolyn, but she and Jonathan have been coming up to Berlin for RiverFire “since we were in diapers.”
“We just love to support the community,” Carolyn said. “We’ve seen the area growing over the last year and we’re happy to be a part of it.”
Kinney thinks RiverFire attendees might also get something extra this year, thanks to a milder-than-usual fall.
“We’re hoping that some foliage hangs on,” she said.
CR Helicopters will be offering rides between noon until the boom piers are lit at dusk
From 3 to 9 p.m., the Little Hooves Petting Zoo, food vendors and the beer tent will be in service and Northwoods Chainsaw Sculptures will have exhibits.
Cover band Something Stupid plays from 6 to 9 p.m.
Admission to RiverFire is free, but there are charges for food and beverages and some attractions.
For more information about RiverFire, go to https://www.androscogginvalleychamber.com/riverfire-festival.