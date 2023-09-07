Rich Cohen

Rich Cohen is the author of “When the Game Was War: The NBA’s Greatest Season,” his 16th nonfiction book.

 Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Rich Cohen writes … and writes and writes and writes.

This child of Glencoe, Illinois, is among the most prolific writers on the planet, and the wonder of it all is that not only does he provide a steady stream of books, they are very good books.

"When the Game Was War"

“When the Game Was War: The NBA’s Greatest Season” by Rich Cohen