A collaboration between 3S Artspace and Black Heritage Trail New Hampshire is part of an effort to build bridges across racial divides through events and exhibitions in Portsmouth.
The Black Matter is Life poetry series will launch at 7 p.m. today at the gallery, 319 Vaughan St., and via livestream. It will include a discussion of William Stanley Braithwaite’s “Turn Me to My Yellow Leaves,” Claude McKay’s “Spring in New Hampshire,” Robert Hayden’s “Those Winter Sundays” and Ntozake Shange’s “Mood Indigo.”
In addition, Treyvon Cannon Bennit, a freshman at Manchester High School West, will read his poem, “The Light Shines,” which was entered into the Racial Unity Team’s art and poetry challenge.
University of New Hampshire Professor Reginald Wilburn and Phillips Exeter Academy faculty member Courtney Marshall will facilitate the conversations.
‘A Quiet Reach’
Leaders at 3S Artspace and Black Heritage Trail began working together last year when visual artist Daniel Minter was supposed to show his work in Portsmouth, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans.
But an exhibition of Minter’s work, called “A Quiet Reach,” opens at last on Friday at 3S, and will be on display in the gallery until Jan. 2.
The three-part poetry series will also run during the same time frame.
An opening reception for “A Quiet Reach” starts at 5 p.m. Friday.
For the past 15 years, Minter has raised awareness about the forced removal of an interracial community on Maine’s Malaga Island. That is the focus of his Seacoast exhibit.
JerriAnne Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage Trail, said Minter’s work depicts a tragic story of a free community of people of color living together with white people on the island after the Civil War — until officials in the state of Maine decided it was a blight to society.
Graves were dug up, buildings were torn down and everyone was removed in 1912 from the 41-acre island in Casco Bay.
“The way he uses the water, and stenciling over stories is so much about the invisible being made visible. The story of enslavement, the disappearing of people, crossing water, and then, their reemergence can be seen. It’s the African American story told beautifully through art,” Boggis said in a statement.
Beth Falconer, executive director of 3S Artspace, has been working diligently throughout the pandemic to bring contemporary art to people.
“We’re getting a lot of people coming in and saying, ‘This is the best time I’ve had in a long time,’” Falconer said.
She said Minter’s work, the poetry series and an accompanying exhibition “Vision and Visibility,” will give visitors the opportunity to learn more about others and perhaps start meaningful conversations.
“It’s a really easy way to connect with a friend over the holidays to check out this work and then maybe grab a drink,” Falconer said.
Also on display at the gallery is “Culture Keepers, Culture Makers.”
For more information, visit www.3sarts.org or blackheritagetrailnh.org.