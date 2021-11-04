B ob Saget has had an interesting career in both acting and comedy since the 1980s.
A lot of people grew up with him as the wholesome father figure Danny Tanner from the popular sitcom “Full House” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” both on ABC.
A lot of people also know him from his adult-oriented roles (those cameos on “Entourage” and “The Aristocrats”) and the dirty jokes in his stand-up shows.
These days Saget, who is headed to Tupelo Music Hall in Derry for an 8 p.m. comedy show Friday, has toned it down a bit while being involved in various creative projects. At the same time, people become more familiar with his range of work.
He recently started a podcast, “Bob Saget’s Here for You.” So far, his guests have included actor and comedian Eddie Izzard, Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports, Eric Idle from “Monty Python” fame and comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried.
The inspiration for that came about three years ago, and reflects some of the negativity he saw while traveling around for his stand-up shows.
“I was seeing people being argumentative and being angry, and I didn’t like it. My job is to entertain people and, of course, sometimes I do irreverent stuff ... silly adolescence is how I look at it. I’m trying to help everyone find some kind of laugh that’s there for them, so my show varies from being what I would like to think is intelligent to just down and out silly.”
The sides of Saget
Saget recognizes that it was a bit confusing for some audiences to reconcile the television role he’s most known for with his evolution as a comedian.
“There was about a five-year transition where I wasn’t sure what I was doing and people were like, ‘I don’t get it. Why isn’t he like Danny Tanner?’ — which doesn’t make any sense because what kind of comedy act would that be?”
Some people have found some of his jokes shocking, but he said that isn’t why he does those kinds of bits. At that time Saget was still in the middle of a growth period as a comic. It wasn’t until that 2007 special and a stint on Broadway that things started turning a corner where he went from being the wholesome TV dad to harnessing a grasp on his craft in stand-up: “I was still finding out who I was on stage. I love doing stand-up, and I was born that way.”
Sometimes pieces of raw material from early days come back to haunt him.
“There’s a freedom of speech with it but there’s also the blowback from it which I would feel today from things I said back then, and we change,” he said.
The comic’s irreverence did make its way on the “Full House” set, but he said those jokes weren’t told when younger cast members were around. “We did things out of earshot to survive while doing this family show that we loved doing, but we were who we were, Dave (Coulier), John (Stamos) and myself.”
His podcast, three years in the making, was retooled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and more people were moving to home offices. A recording board was set up in his house, and Saget started calling people to check in and see how they were faring.
“The horse was before the cart and then the cart was full of quarantine, so I ended up calling people to see how they were doing,” he said. “I found out that I was a therapist because it would be the same people calling every week.”
He said Bill Burr’s and Al Madrigal’s company All Things Comedy acquired the show.
“It’s been a really helpful thing for me to do for my sanity. It’s not like my dream was to do a podcast, it’s something that organically happened and since I started it a year and a half ago everybody and their grandmother has one.”
Remembering Macdonald
A sad note was the Sept. 14 death of comedian Norm Macdonald, who was good friends with Saget. They both worked together on the 1998 film “Dirty Work,” which Saget directed and Macdonald co-wrote and starred in. Saget dedicated an episode of his podcast to Macdonald which he described as “37 minutes of crying.”
“There was a shorthand with us where we both would arrive at the same thing very quickly,” Saget said. “We tended to have the same view of things we liked and things we didn’t. He became more and more enlightened the older he got and sadly as he got near the end.
“My times during the past year or two were very precious with him. I loved him and I think a lot of people feel the loss of him tremendously,” he added. “I’ll never get over it, it’s one of those things … and I still hear his voice. He will always be one of the funniest humans that ever walked the Earth. He made me more conscious of being a better comedian.”
Saget has a bunch of things in the works. In addition to the podcast and this fall’s comedy tour, he’s working on a documentary about Martin Mull, a comedian who influenced Saget, and releasing a new film in coming weeks.
“I was one of the stars of an ensemble cast in a movie called ‘Blue Iguana,’” Saget said. “We shot it in the Cayman Islands.”
The comedy also will feature Joel David Moore (“Avatar”), Jason Jones (“The Flight Attendant”), Carly Chaikin (“Mr. Robot”) and Mary Lynn Rajskub (“24”), about a family, an inheritance and a forced weekend of discovery.