Books: Meredith library to host author of 'My Everest Odyssey'

MEREDITH — A New Hampshire native who was one of the earliest trekkers to the base of Mount Everest will discuss his memoir, “My Everest Odyssey,” at the Meredith Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday.
More than 50 years ago, Russ Staples trekked from Kathmandu, Nepal, to the world’s tallest mountain, making him one of the earliest Americans to set foot at the 17,800-foot basecamp.
Staples was a 22-year-old Peace Corps volunteer in southern India in 1967 when he set out in sneakers with a borrowed backpack, $200 in his pocket and an abundance of youthful enthusiasm that he says would serve him well on his often-harrowing, 27-day, 400-mile journey by foot.
Unlike Everest adventures of today, Staples’ hike was unsupported — the robust Everest tourism industry hadn’t yet arrived in Nepal. There were no planes, no hospitals and no rescues. Instead, he says, he relied on the generosity of rural Nepali farmers and his own grit. He says his journey took him by ancient Buddhist monasteries, through terraced fields and pristine Himalayan wilderness as he walked in the footsteps of Sir Edmund Hillary and the 1963 American expedition.
Staples’ memoir is based on the journal he kept during his trek.
The program at the library, 91 Main St., is free and open to the public. Copies of the book, which was published in 2018 by Beech River Books, will be for sale.