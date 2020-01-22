NORTH SUTTON — Bundle up for the traditional ice harvest Sunday at Kezar Lake and Muster Field Farm Museum.
Watch as volunteers cut ice using a gas-powered saw and by hand. The icy harvest will be loaded by an ice-block fulcrum onto wagons and vehicles and hauled to the farm’s ice house, which was built in about 1890. The stacks of ice blocks will be used at the historic site and working farm during summer events.
The event will begin at 9 a.m., and end whenever the ice has been cut and put away.
Visitors can watch the ask and warm up inside the Ryder Corner Schoolhouse, built in about 1810, with hot beverages, homemade baked goods and hot soups for sale.
Weather permitting, the antique Model T Ford Snowmobile Club will be doing some demonstrations. Antique cars converted into snowmobiles will be on display.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Rain date is Sunday, Feb. 2. For more information, call 927-4276 or go to musterfieldfarm.com.
The Sutton Historical Society will present its 12th annual pancake breakfast at the Free Will Baptist Church from 7 to 10 a.m. Cost is $4.