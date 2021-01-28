RINDGE — Set against a striking panorama of Mount Monadnock, the outdoor Cathedral in the Pines is a church of sorts carved right into the scenery.
It began in 1945 with an outdoor service for a Granite State son who died in a combat mission over Germany in World War II, and today is a sweeping outdoor memorial to all those who have served the country.
I discovered Cathedral of the Pines last summer, when the grounds at 10 Hale Hill Road were in full bloom, and have been back a couple of times since — once to see the splash of colors in the fall and recently to make use of the trails after a mid-winter snowmelt.
Though some indoor programming has been halted because of the pandemic, the grounds are open daily. People can still walk the trails, sit on benches in the outdoor chapels tucked here and there, and view memorials throughout the property. Look for the trail map on a kiosk off to the side of the parking lot and a sign near the Hilltop House for location of memorials, chapels and the cemetery.
Families often use the small hill near the parking lot for sledding as well.
From Monday to Friday, the museum is open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this winter and spring. (The museum as well as the restrooms are closed on weekends.)
One note: The signature Altar of the Nation, created with stones donated from all 50 states and by every president since Harry Truman, is covered to protect it against winter weather.
But another landmark — the 55-foot Women’s Memorial bell tower with large bronze plaques designed by Normal Rockwell and created by his son, Peter – is striking in any season. When the bells play, it tends to make people stop in their tracks and look up. It’s a perfect soundtrack to the dramatic view and reflective nooks.
For information, go to cathedralofthepines.org or call 899-3300.