DERRY — Service Credit Union, Concord Pediatric Dentistry, Tiny Bully, Ruffner Real Estate, the Performing Arts Venues Group and artist Richard Haynes were announced Wednesday as the winners of this year’s New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts Awards.
Jeff Johnston and Mark Stebbins were honored with the Leadership Award during an online presentation hosted by the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts at Studio Lab in Derry.
The winners were recognized for their support of the arts and culture through donations of time, money and resources.
Service Credit Union was lauded for providing financial support to the Portsmouth Music and Arts Center to develop its first Free Music and Art Week.
Concord Pediatric Dentistry was cited for its longtime sponsorship of the Capitol Center for the Arts’ summer children’s theater and supporting its return to live outdoor performances last summer.
Tiny Bully was honored for providing Portsmouth Music and Arts Center pro bono services worth approximately $80,000 that resulted in 550 students accessing online learning.
Ruffner Real Estate was honored for its support of the Exeter Music Fest, the American Independence Festival and the TEAM Fall Equinox Festival.
Artist Richard Haynes was presented with the TD Bank Artrepreneur Award for his collaborative project “Culture Keepers, Culture Makers,” which creates a space for people from diverse backgrounds to have conversations about race, unity and equity.
The Performing Arts Venues Group received the Northeast Delta Dental Artsbuild Community Award for forming a coalition of nearly two dozen performance venues including the Capitol Center for the Arts, the Palace Theatres, the Hatbox Theater, Winnipesaukee Playhouse and Tupelo Music Hall. The group has been working to ensure that live performance can safely continue to flourish during the pandemic and beyond.
Jeff Johnston of Cathartes and Mark Stebbins of XSS Hotels were honored for the Together 200 campaign they established to challenge the Portsmouth community to raise $100,000 that they would then match with their own funds. The goal was met and exceeded, necessitating a name change to the “Together 250” challenge, which raised over $250,000 for area organizations including the Music Hall, Seacoast Repertory Theater and Prescott Park Arts Festival.
Winners were awarded a framed mixed media work of art by Boscawen-based artist Adele Sanborn that was inscribed with the names of award recipients.
Wednesday’s program included a production created by New Hampshire Dance Collaborative featuring 22 dancers and actors.
Interviews with Dean Kamen of FIRST, Paul LeBlanc of Southern New Hampshire University and Howard Brodsky of CCA Global Partners served as the muse for “Hidden in Plain Sight,” a film that was presented during the event.
The evening also included a preview of the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts’ latest collaborative project with Membit Inc. – an augmented reality company — to showcase New Hampshire as a destination for cultural tourism. An augmented reality art walk is taking place in four regions of the state with four artists: painter Roger Goldenberg, glass artist Nathan Macomber, fiber artist Laura Morrison and Marta Spendowska, a watercolorist and illustrator.