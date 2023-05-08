Student art exhibit

The recently-installed student art exhibit in The Sandy Cleary Community Art Gallery, which is within the Nashua Center for the Arts, is displayed in the background. From left are Carol Robey, chairwoman of the gallery steering committee; Meghan Durden, Nashua School District arts coordinator for grades K-5, and Angela Walsh, the district’s secondary art head teacher.

 Provided by Judy Carlson

NASHUA — As dozens of local student artists prepare for a May 24 reception for their newly opened exhibit at the Sandy Cleary Community Art Gallery at the Nashua Center for the Arts, the gallery steering committee is issuing a call for artists for the next exhibit, which will begin in July.

The deadline to apply for the next rotation is May 31. Artists who live or work in Nashua or are members of the Nashua Area Artists Association or the Hollis Art Society are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted to www.nashuacommunityarts.org/sandy-cleary-community-art-gallery, where more information can also be found.