The recently-installed student art exhibit in The Sandy Cleary Community Art Gallery, which is within the Nashua Center for the Arts, is displayed in the background. From left are Carol Robey, chairwoman of the gallery steering committee; Meghan Durden, Nashua School District arts coordinator for grades K-5, and Angela Walsh, the district’s secondary art head teacher.
NASHUA — As dozens of local student artists prepare for a May 24 reception for their newly opened exhibit at the Sandy Cleary Community Art Gallery at the Nashua Center for the Arts, the gallery steering committee is issuing a call for artists for the next exhibit, which will begin in July.
The deadline to apply for the next rotation is May 31. Artists who live or work in Nashua or are members of the Nashua Area Artists Association or the Hollis Art Society are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted to www.nashuacommunityarts.org/sandy-cleary-community-art-gallery, where more information can also be found.
The gallery will rotate four exhibits annually, each of which will be on display for three months. They will feature a mix of student, emerging and recognized local visual artists, with a goal of reflecting the demographics of Nashua.
One of the four annual exhibits will be reserved for student art, and will be managed by representatives of the Nashua School District.
Gallery steering committee Chairwoman Carol Robey said the gallery, named for Nashua Center for the Arts benefactor Sandy Cleary, is unique in its purpose.
“A community gallery where local artists can show and sell their artwork to a wide audience without a registration fee or commission has been an important part of the plan for the Nashua Center for the Arts,” Robey said.
“The selection panel is large, and the focus is not on the finest art, but art that will be representative of and interesting to members of the community,” she added.
The Gallery opened on April 1 with a special exhibition honoring the memory Meri Goyette, Nashua’s leading arts advocate and supporter for over 50 years.
Cleary, meanwhile, was among the NCA’s most significant benefactors, purchasing tax credits back when the drive to raise funds for the center was in its early stages.
Over the years Cleary has owned and operated several businesses, and most recently she founded SLC Group Holdings, which partners with businesses needing funds to grow their companies.
She is also known as a generous contributor to local community causes, some as publicly well-known as the NCA and other, smaller and less-publicized causes.
The gallery named for Cleary, which is about 40 feet in length and 8 feet in height, is on the ground floor of the NCA, inside the concourse that runs along West Pearl Street, from the Main Street lobby entrance to the West Pearl entrance.