The makers of winter’s popular Ice Castles now have a foliage-season attraction — “Sculptured Sand: Tales of the Dark Forest.”
It’s an immersive take on leaf peeping, from a frog resting against oversized leaves to faces that take root within trees and a dragon taking a breather.
About 25 works of art have been installed along wooded pathways in an area of the White Mountains in North Woodstock, said Jared Henningsen, who oversees operations.
“There’s been a full team on site for the past month,” he said. “The same creators who work on the Ice Castles are making the support structures for the sand creations. It’s laborious.”
The site opens this holiday weekend with timed entries Friday through Labor Day on Monday. It’s located at 24 Clark Farm Road.
The works will be on display through Oct. 29 against a backdrop of turning autumn colors.
Master sculptors, including Mikhael Fedo of Russia and based in the United States, Wladimir Bludnik of Poland, Artem Samoylov of Ukraine and Dmitry Klimenko of Russia, created their creatures over three or four days.
But the project takes months to carry off.
“From conceptual design to form building and actually sculpting, it’s about 60 weeks, Henningsen said.
Last week, Henningsen caught up with Fedo, who sported tools of the trade and answered questions from a reporter with a thick Russian accent. Henningsen helped convey the sand sculptor’s thoughts about the carving process.
He’s conjuring a Frankenstein, but this isn’t meant to be a sort of Halloween attraction that makes passersby scream in terror.
It’s more like a fairytale for all ages.
“(Frankenstein) will be funny style, for family,” Fedo said.
He’s a world champion who has served as a sculptor, organizer and artistic director for festivals in nine European countries, China and the United States.
“He is the best,” Henningsen said of Fedo, who has been sculpting ice, snow and sand since 2003.
Given all the rain this summer in sections of New Hampshire, both explain that there are precautions to protect the sand sculptures, since they will be on view for two months.
First, the sculpting sand is not like sand from a beach. It’s held together with a higher clay content, and then sprayed with a nontoxic solution that helps secure them in place for a longer period of time.
If it rains hard — a common sight this wet summer — they will put tarpaulins over the sculptures.
The attraction also will feature live carving demonstrations, a children’s sand-sculpting area, concessions and a Tiki bar, music and local retail fair.