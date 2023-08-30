Visit a wonderland

This sand sculpture, with its “Alice in Wonderland” sensibility, is on view in “The Tales of the Forest” in North Woodstock throughout September and October.

 PROVIDED BY SCULPTURED SAND

The makers of winter’s popular Ice Castles now have a foliage-season attraction — “Sculptured Sand: Tales of the Dark Forest.”

It’s an immersive take on leaf peeping, from a frog resting against oversized leaves to faces that take root within trees and a dragon taking a breather.