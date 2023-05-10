Armando Castro doesn’t work as an EMT anymore, but his heart still races.
These days his high-intensity job is at the wheel of a 12,000-pound monster truck decked out as a flame-covered snorting bull.
“I’d rather be driving trucks than being in an ambulance,” he says with a laugh. “I like to say that if drivers are not nervous before the crowd introduction, they shouldn’t be doing what we’re doing. I get jitters every single time.”
Castro, from Whittier, California, is headed to the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester for a Monster Jam showdown Saturday and Sunday. There are eight trucks and drivers on this tour stop.
The best part of the job is the crowd reaction, especially kids’ wide-eyed expressions when the trucks — delivering up to 1,500 horsepower each — rumble into an arena, he says.
Castro started competing in Monster Jam events in 2017. Since then highlights include being named 2019 Monster Jam World Finals’ speedster racing champion and the 2021 star of the year.
“This dream started when I was 6. I grew up watching them and wanting one day to pilot a machine,” he says. “My cousin took me to my first Monster truck show. It was in Angels Stadium (in Anaheim, California). I just fell in love. I remember seeing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle truck, and all these big robotic things flying through the air. It was an amazing experience. I will never forget that day. And it’s come around full circle. It’s an awesome platform, being able to inspire people — and get to do it every single day.”
Castro pilots El Toro Loco, a bright orange beast with bull horns, menacing teeth and a pair of nostrils that expel blasts of white smoke.
“That gets extra Brownie points,” he jokes.
Look for drivers’ performance in speed, skill and personality in this weekend’s slate. The Arena Series Central Champion gets an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals on July 1 in Nashville.
The roar of the engines and the crowd has taken Castro around the world, from Puerto Rico to Finland, Australia to London.
“I see different cultures and lifestyles. (All that) horsepower is an international sound,” he says.
The downside is being away from his family and friends on the West Coast. Typically he’s flown to competitions on Thursdays and then heads home Sunday night or on Mondays.
Manchester is the final tour stop in this particular series, so he’ll have a month off before he sets out on the world finals tour.
Here in Manchester, monster truck fans of all ages can meet drivers and crews during pit parties both days.
Other trucks on the lineup including Grave Digger, Scooby Doo, Jurassic Attack and Earth Shaker.
Reigning Monster Jam World Finals Racing champion Brandon Vinson will be behind the wheel of the legendary Grave Digger and a fan favorite, Coty Saucier, pilots the Dragon. Jamie Sullivan is making her Monster Jam debut in the Monster Mutt Dalmation.
An hour before start time, there will be trackside events, including competition previews, driver interviews, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.
For his part, Castro relishes the freestyle portion of the competition.
He and other drivers prove themselves in races to beat the clock, two-wheel challenges and best tricks. There’s usually some moon walking — ala King of Pop Michael Jackson — and then there are the crowd-pleasing circling doughnuts.
He said it’s a mix of having fun while trying to maintain safety protocols.
“You can go crazy — as big as you want,” he says. “We all must have nuts loose in our heads to do what we do.”