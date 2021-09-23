The Capital Arts Fest is back and taking over Concord’s Main Street — and a handful of venues beyond it — in a big fall celebration of food, craft beer, music, art and dance.
The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen again will anchor the festival, filling the expanse outside its South Main Street headquarters with works and wares by a host of juried artists on both Saturday and Sunday.
But first, an outdoor kickoff is planned for Friday at the Kimball Jenkins campus on North Main Street, starting at 6 p.m. Visitors can view the faculty art exhibit “Sharing Oneself,” take a salsa lesson with Barranquilla Flavor, see a Ballet Misha performance at 7 p.m. and then watch Red River Theatre’s screening of “Moonrise Kingdom.” Suggested donation is $15.
Also on Friday, the Capitol Center for the Arts hosts Eaglemania, a tribute to the Eagles, inside its flagship theater at 44 S. Main St., ($35-$45), while the Blaggards, with an opening set by The Outsiders Punkabilly Rebels, plays the Bank of NH Stage, 16 S. Main St. ($15). Both shows are at 8 p.m.
This year’s festival continues Saturday and Sunday, with events throughout the downtown, including outdoor Capitol Center concerts by Mike Morris, Karen Grenier, GoldenOak, Rockspring, River Sister, Krisanthi Pappas, Billy Wylder and Mica’s Groove Train.
Tours of the State House will be offered from the visitor center at 107 N. Main St. every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Plus, Gibson’s Bookstore is on the schedule for poetry readings on Sunday.
The festival will extend to several satellite venues:
Canterbury Shaker Village, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury, is hosting an artisan market on Saturday. Admission is $6 for Shaker Village members and $12 for nonmembers; it’s free for ages up 25 and younger.
Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., will host a folk jam, workshops and other programs starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
NHTI, 31 College Drive, invites guests to participate in a community art piece and view a student and alumni art exhibit on Saturday.
Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Road, features Queen City Improv workshops, and a performance of “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” on Saturday.
McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, outside of the center at 2 Institute Drive, invites visitors to try Nebula Spin Art and Straw Rockets crafts both Saturday and Sunday. The center is showing an “Outer Space” exhibit of science- and astronomy-influenced assemblages by Robert Hauser of Busyhaus Artworks of Peterborough.
For more information, go to www.visitconcord-nh.com/capital-arts-fest.