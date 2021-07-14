Car show Saturday at Aviation Museum
LONDONDERRY — Gleaming roadsters, awesome muscle cars and partially restored jalopies take over the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Vehicles of all makes and eras are welcome, including odd or unusual conveyances.
Trophies will be given out for the People’s Choice Award and the Museum Award.
New this year is a round-up of restored antique fire trucks, courtesy of the Amoskeag Reserve Engine Company, a local chapter of the national fire apparatus preservation society.
The display is scheduled to include the Pelham Fire Department’s vintage 1929 Model AA Ford fire truck, which remains on the town’s equipment roster and is used for ceremonial occasions.
Admission/registration is $10 per vehicle entry plus occupants, cash only. Owners should arrive between 9 and 10 a.m. to get a spot outside the Aviation Museum, 27 Navigator Road. Admission for spectators is $5 per adult; it’s free for children 12 and younger.
Food trucks will be on site.
The Aviation Museum will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a special one-day discounted admission charge of $5 for all visitors.
Info: aviationmuseumofnh.org or 603-669-4820.