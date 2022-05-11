Casting Crowns, the first of a handful of Christian music powerhouses heading to New Hampshire this season, delivers its faith-based message at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The group’s latest album, 2022 “Healer,” is a prayer to making it through tough times, from title track and “The Power of the Cross” to “2nd Opinions,” that last one an ode to avoiding hearsay when it comes to the scriptures.
Casting Crowns’ worship-based music has garnered four American Music Awards, a Grammy Award for the 2005 album “Lifesong,” 18 GMA Dove Awards and two Billboard Music Awards.
Two stirring singles off its latest release are “Scars in Heaven,” about dealing with a friend’s death, and “Anything But Easy,” about stepping in when a loved one is on the wrong path, are rooted in religion but have a universal sense of ache and acceptance.
We the Kingdom, a contemporary Christian music collective of producers, songwriters and performers, will open the Queen City show. The group broke through with the EP “Live at the Wheelhouse” and nabbed a Grammy nod for 2020’s “Holy Water” album.
Tickets are $22.75 to $132. For details, go to www.snhuarena.com.
The summer brings a slate of other groups with crossover success. For King and Country, a platinum-selling, four-time Grammy Award-winning duo, gets top billing at the three-day Soulfest at Gunstock Mountain Resort, also in Gilford. Brothers Joe and Luke Smallbone, known for single “God Only Knows” and the hook-driven anthems “Together” (with Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin) and “Joy,” will play the annual Christian music festival at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
The pair released a new album, “What are We Waiting For?,” featuring the single “Relate,” earlier this spring.
We the Kingdom returns to that lineup as well, doing a 7:30 p.m. show Friday, Aug. 5, at Soulfest.
Individual day or multi-day ticket options: www.thesoulfest.com.
Needtobreathe, whose 2021 album “Into the Mystery” hit the top spot on Billboard’s Top Christian albums chart, is opening for One Republic on the Never Ending Summer Tour at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.
Needtobreathe’s driving rhythms and vocals have fueled alt-rock tunes over the years, including “Brother,” “Difference Maker” and “Washed by the Water.” The group has shared stages with Taylor Swift, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Train.
Tickets to their concert range from $24.75-$155.50, and are available at www.banknhpavilion.com.
On the Seacoast, alt-rock band Switchfoot, which also has played Soulfest over the years, will share a stage with Collective Soul at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Blvd., Hampton.
Tickets are $51-$56. For information, visit casinoballroom.com.