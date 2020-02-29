On March 4, the day after Super Tuesday, I am taking a 6 a.m. flight from Manchester to Washington, D. C., to attend an event that day that has nothing to do with the primaries or the election. But in some quarters, it will be considered a very “political” event.
The Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship (SOF) is marking the centennial of J. Thomas Looney’s book “Shakespeare Identified”with a celebration at the National Press Club.
In the book, Looney identifies Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford, as the real author of Shakespeare’s works.
Who is J. Thomas Looney? Or Edward de Vere? And, why am I taking a flight at 6 o’clock in the morning to celebrate the 100th anniversary of a book many people don’t even know exists?
The Shakespeare Authorship Question is arguably the greatest “whodunnit” in Western civilization. Shakespeare‘s plays are incomparable, but I have come to realize over 40 years that the plays were not written by the Stratford man, William Shakespeare. I eventually found soulmates in the SOF, whose core members are dedicated, mostly amateur, scholars motivated by truth and love.
Several of the best will be speaking in D.C. in honor of J. Thomas Looney and what he started 100 years ago.
Looney was the first to point to the Earl of Oxford (1550-1604) as the true author of the poems and plays. The leading alternative candidate to the Stratford man through the 19th century was Francis Bacon. Further research has reinforced Looney’s thesis that Oxford was the Bard.
Who was Oxford? When his father died in 1562, the 12-year-old Edward became a ward of the Crown. As such, Queen Elizabeth I essentially became his stepmother, and he resided with her Chief Minister William Cecil, the Lord Treasurer.
Why Oxford?
In the Cecil household, Oxford received an incomparable education and access to the best library in England.
He read the law at Grey’s Inn, thus explaining how the plays could have such frequent allusions to legal concepts.
Oxford and only one other noble were known to have traveled to Italy at the time. Twelve of Shakespeare’s plays are set in Italy, with detailed specific geographical references that only a seasoned visitor could have known.
He was also a known patron to a troop of actors.
Why not the Stratford man? Of the many reasons, a couple are most persuasive to me.
First, his wife, Anne Hathaway, to whom in his long will he left his “second best bed,” was illiterate. They had two daughters, both of whom were illiterate.
Shakespeare created the most vivacious and articulate women in literature; witness Beatrice, Rosalind, Cleopatra, Olivia and Viola. The thought that the most learned man of his times would not have had his daughters learn to read is incomprehensible. And in his will, there is no reference to his books or his manuscripts.
Second, the Sonnets. They were first published in 1609. The title page reads: “Shake-Speares Sonnets.” The dedication is to “our ever-living poet,” indicating the poet was dead. The Stratford man did not die until 1616. The hyphenated “Shake-Speare” which was used in several other early publications of the individual plays, points to the name being a pseudonym.
Why use a pseudonym?
Oxford’s noble lineage went back to William the Conqueror. He was Queen Elizabeth’s Lord High Chamberlain — in other words, a really big shot. He participated in the trials of Mary Queen of Scots and the Earl of Essex, both leading to beheadings. Such a figure could not be associated with the likes of those who attended plays on the Southbank — the wrong side of the River Thames.
The Annuity. Queen Elizabeth granted Oxford an annuity of 1,000 pounds from 1586 until his death (under James I) in 1604. This was a huge sum—maybe as much a $1 million in today’s currency. Why? Shakespeare inspired patriotism (and allegiance to the Tudor Dynasty) in his works, his history plays most especially. Elizabeth needed deep common support at time of threat of Spanish invasion (the Year of the Armada was 1588). Oxford may have been Elizabeth’s chief propagandist, and courtly entertainer, and thus earned the money.
Starting to doubt the Bard’s true identify? Go to www.shakespeareoxfordfellowship.org to learn more. Or maybe I will see you in D.C. on March 4.