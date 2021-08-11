C halk artist Katie Runde is used to bringing her art to streets and sidewalks while gamely fielding the same handful of questions over and over again from curious passersby.
“People usually ask, ‘How’s your back? “How are your shoulders? How are your knees?” Runde said with a laugh.
Being a chalk artist is hard work, whether it’s a marathon one-day event or a week-long project. Either way, the Middlebury, Vt., resident gets a workout, bringing to life creatures that seem to pop off the pavement, from a glowing elephant in mid-stride to a swan swimming through swirling water.
Her favorite so far is 2015’s “The Earth on Turtle’s Back,” a 20-foot by 10-foot chalk drawing she did for Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt. That one took nine hours to create.
“I couldn’t walk for, like, four days after doing that one, because it was about 10 hours of squats … in a single day,” she said.
Runde, who operates a studio in Bristol, Vt., primarily is an oil portrait painter and still-life artist.
But since 2013, she’s also been coaxing colorful, 3D creatures at various festivals and through commissions in New England and other parts of the United States.
Next, she’ll take part in the opening day of Lebanon Opera House’s Nexus Music and Art Festival in and around Colburn Park in Lebanon on Friday.
“Katie has been on my radar for years,” said Joe Clifford, the opera house’s executive director. “I saw her work in a recap of a chalk-art festival and tucked her name away until the right moment.”
The timing was right this summer.
“Lebanon just completed a renovation of an old rail trail tunnel that now connects both sides of the greenway,” Clifford said. “The pedestrian mall surface above the tunnel is newly paved and will be the perfect canvas for Katie’s work.”
Runde will start work on her project at noon.
She’s also scheduled to create a chalk piece at the Library Arts Center’s Apple Pie Crafts Fair on Saturday, Aug. 28, in Newport Town Common.
Organizers of that festival came up with the idea of having Runde do a workshop with about a dozen community artists and families, who in turn will create their own chalk art pieces during the Newport event.
And festival visitors can add their own touches.
“We will have giant tubs of sidewalk chalk, and we will be encouraging (everyone) to join in the creative fun. I can’t wait to see the sidewalks by the end of the day, said Kate Luppold, the art center’s executive director.
“It’s such a cool idea, and a way to bring optimism and color viscerally,” Runde added.
An artistic ‘fluke’
Runde is a versatile artist who as a child learned to play the saxophone and has been drawing since the day she first put crayon to paper.
She’s also a snow artist.
“There are no power tools involved. It’s all hand tools. They fill forms with snow and stamp it down so that it becomes so condensed that you carve it like Styrofoam,” she said. “It’s pretty cool. It’s really heavy. If you cut out a chunk of it and try to lift it, it’s really really dense. It’s a workout. It’s very physical.”
Runde’s foray into chalk artistry was something of a fluke. She moved back to Vermont in 2010 and worked for three years as a teacher at a school that liked to engage students with colorful chalkboard drawings.
“Coming from an artistic background, that was something I looked to lean into,” she said. “Then, a gallery director I knew had a chalk gig that he couldn’t do.”
She filled in and that experience led her to expand on the craft, experimenting with 3D effects.
She unveils a new drawing for each festival or commission with an organization or institution. What that critter will be is a secret, so spectators can see it take shape during an event.
Her tool kit always includes a Crayola 48-pack of sidewalk chalk and some of the cheaper chalk sticks on the market for pastels. But to get some of the really intense hues, she goes through Eternity Arts, popular among street and sidewalk artists for their vibrant fields of color.
She’s made some tweaks in her approach over the past eight years. She contends it’s less complicated than it used to be, something she says with a self-deprecating laugh that pokes fun at the mathematics behind some of her earlier works.
Back then she used the Pythagorean Theorem to map out how she would scale and transfer a drawing onto a large-scale public setting.
But that kind of precision proved to be time consuming, especially for one-day events. Grids are essential because it allows artists to work on smaller sections rather than spend the day jogging back and forth to constantly check overall progress and perspective.
“Early on I’d have someone help me snap a carpenter’s line but now I just tape down strings — string and Gorilla Tape. It helps you break apart the drawing into bits so you can transfer it,” she said.
But she lucked out with the location for the turtle drawing. The sidewalk itself was a grid pattern of 2-foot by 2-foot squares.
In general, it’s more trial and error now. First she identifies a point where sightseers would get the best 3D angle, and then she works off that point of perspective. She “pulls and stretches” portions of the sketch to give it an illusion of coming up off the sidewalk.
To combat that sense that a vista recedes into the distance, she makes an image twice as wide as long, so the edges don’t “seep.”
Meanwhile, it’s pretty entertaining to hear people as they approach.
“What’s really funny is when you’re doing a huge piece and people are walking from the side or from behind it,” where all the stretched-out chalk marks look like a blur, she said. “They’re like, this must be one of those abstract kinds of things. Or when people are guessing what it is and are wildly off base. That’s kind of fun. You can’t have your ego too invested in it early on.”
She enjoys the interaction with the public, but jokes that a few days into a weeklong festival and she’s “fried” from the physicality of the work, along with the constant crowd queries about her aches and the weather.
“The questions tend to be the same, especially ‘What happens if it rains?’ That’s a perfectly good question the first 20 times, and then it’s just like, ‘Well, (the drawing) goes away, of course. It’s not good if it rains,” she said.
.
Children often have the best reactions to her creations. At one festival, she conjured a hydra, a many-headed snake-like monster from Greek mythology.
“What’s really fun is when a kid really loves it. They’re not subtle about that. I love that. It’s one of my favorite things. They know what it is and they’re going to tell you about it. ‘Oh, my gosh. It’s a HYDRA!”
In general, the animal-loving Runde says she was one of those kids who carried around an encyclopedia of animals all through elementary school, and still loves drawing and learning about creatures of all sorts.
At one Sarasota Chalk Festival in Florida, she joined artists from around the world to create a drawing on the theme of extinct and endangered species.
“I thought about really cool prehistoric birds, like the moa,” she says of a now-extinct flightless bird endemic to New Zealand. “Except that a moa looks like a shaggy rug, for the most part.
“For a chalk piece you generally want to go for high contrast, texture and bright colors, so a moa wasn’t going to do it.”
Instead, she researched and chose more vibrant species and wound up creating a cast of characters in a 39-foot-long by 14-foot-wide drawing.
“There’s a very pedantic part of my personality that loved having all the birds labeled – what each bird was, what their endangered status was. It was very satisfying,” she says, with a chuckle.
One woman came up to Runde and pointed at one of the birds. The spectator was surprised to recognize the Guam Rail, a species of flightless, quick-running birds that she had been working to reintroduce in certain areas.
“It was magic. She had been part of keeping that species alive. It was just cool,” Runde says.
Visit the artist’s website at katierunde.com to see photos and time-lapse images of her chalk art, or check out Katie Runde Art & Illustration on Facebook.