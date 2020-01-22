DERRY — Fody’s Tavern Winter Festival and Ice Bar is taking shape this weekend.
Though Saturday’s event is sold out, tickets remain to Friday’s fete, which runs from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Expect ice bars, music by Joe MacDonald, Shelf Life and Brian House.
There will be an outdoor tent, winter games, fire pits, martini luges, tastings from local breweries and wineries. Plus cocktails and food will be available.
Admission is $15. For ticket information, go to eventbrite.com.
Patrons must be 21 or older to attend Winter Festival.