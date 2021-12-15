HANCOCK — Music on Norway Pond is celebrating the holiday season with both indoor and outdoor concerts this year.
“Noel on Norway Pond” is set for Saturday, with performances at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The concerts will feature the Norway Pond Festival Singers and special guests from Boston’s professional male chorus Renaissance Men, also known as the RenMen.
Then on Wednesday, Dec. 22, “Caroling on the Common” will take place at 4 p.m. on the Hancock Town Common.
Tradition resumed
For more than a decade, Music on Norway Pond’s artistic director Johanna “Jody” Hill Simpson has brought a special holiday and community cheer to the region with her Hancock Family Christmas Concert in the town’s First Congregational Church.
After moving to Hancock in 2006 with her husband, Rick, Simpson was inspired to form the Norway Pond Festival Singers, Norway Pond Junior Minstrels and Music on Norway Pond Concert Series.
Elements of all of these come together each year for the holiday concert, which traditionally is a standing-room-only event.
The concerts featured her women’s choir (the Norway Pond Festival Singers) and her children’s choir (the Norway Pond Junior Minstrels, known affectionately as the Jr. Mints), as well as a handful of featured artists.
When the pandemic caused Simpson to cancel the concert last year she organized a caroling event, recruited a group of young trumpet players and led a crowd of more than 100 people in singing carols on the town common in the snow. “Caroling on the Common” was so well received Simpson decided to bring it back this year.
“That was hugely successful,” Simpson said Tuesday. “People loved it, and I think there are a whole lot of people who are putting it in their calendar to get their Christmas spirit infusion at that.”
Simpson said she is also planning to have her children’s choir, now called the Kiddo Chorale, perform at “Caroling on the Common” so that she can keep her indoor concert smaller and shorter.
“Shorter … with limited seating so we don’t have a crowd,” Simpson said. “This will be a short and simple and hopefully beautifully affecting concert.”
Simpson said while planning these concerts she was trying to balance both the spiritual and safety needs of the community.
“In honor and respect that we still have a pandemic going on,” Simpson said, “I love both events and trust that they will be the gift for what we all need this time of year. We all need music and we all need singing and we all need gathering, and I’m excited about both.”
Tickets for “Noel on Norway Pond” are available at musiconnorwaypond.org, until sold out. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for the indoor concert.
“Caroling on the Common” is a free event but will be accepting donations. Carolers are advised to bring a candle, dress warmly and to wear a mask.