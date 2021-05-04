The Cheshire Fair is coming back in August after a year off for COVID-19, but the midway rides will not be part of the program this year.
“Although we know that many of you will be disappointed with their absence, we feel we will be able to better maintain safety precautions without the midway,” the Cheshire Fair Association said in a letter to the public.
The fair will still have the agricultural competitions like horse and ox pulls, open farm animal shows and the tractor and truck pulls.
There will be some limited space for vendors and fair food, but the roller coasters and other rides in the midway that draw visitors are out.
Many county fairs did not happen last year because of the pandemic. This year’s Cheshire Fair will take place Aug. 6-8.