The Currier Museum of Art announced Monday that Alan Chong is resigning as director and CEO of the Manchester institution, a position he has held for nearly seven years.
“This is the ideal moment for both me and the museum to start new chapters in our work,” Chong said in a statement. “The Currier Museum has emerged from the pandemic in excellent shape, and now needs to seek innovative and exciting leadership.”
Chong took the reins as museum director and CEO at the Currier on Sept. 8, 2016, leaving his post at a Singapore museum after six years to return to New England, where he once served as a curator at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.
At the time of his hiring, Chong was the unanimous choice of the museum’s board of trustees to become the ninth director in the museum’s 87-year history, succeeding Susan Strickler, who retired June 30, 2016, after two decades in the post.
Chong plans to move to Asia later this year, according to a news release.
In a statement, Steve Duprey, president of the board of trustees of the Currier, thanked Chong for his dedication and service.
"Under his leadership, the Currier Museum’s commitment to helping veterans coping with PTSD expanded and has become a national model,” said Duprey in a statement. “Our art therapy programs for those fighting addiction are pioneering, and our art programs for children, adult art students, and those with cognitive challenges are likewise recognized nationally. We use art to help people live better lives. That is a wonderful legacy.”
In a news release, officials with the Currier said the museum experienced “significant growth and development” under Chong’s leadership, expanding and diversifying its collection with major additions in sculpture and decorative arts, as well as significant acquisitions from artists Norman Lewis and Judith Leyster, and Chinese export paintings for New England traders.
The museum’s acquisition of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Kalil House -- which the board decided to acquire and was bolstered by a generous, anonymous gift -- is considered the most significant addition under Chong’s tenure.
“I am proud to have helped the museum strengthen its ties to the local community,” said Chong in a statement. “Our program to help families struggling with opioid addiction is the first by a museum. The new Artist-in-Residence program offers visitors and residents direct encounters with the rich and complex creative process. And our summer block party is now an annual feature of Manchester’s social calendar, with art, food trucks, music, and fun.”
“I believe the Currier is well positioned to move to a new and exciting phase as it nears its centennial -- one which will require and benefit from new leadership,” Chong said.
Chong thanked the Currier’s board, staff, community partners, members, visitors, and friends of the museum, adding over the next two months he plans to work closely with the museum’s stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition before he moves to Asia.
Karen Graham, deputy director and chief operating officer of the Currier, will serve as interim director while a national search is conducted to find Chong’s successor.
"I deeply love the Currier Museum, and while I leave with a touch of sadness, I know the Currier will be embarking on an exciting new adventure in art," Chong said in a statement.
From 1999 to 2010, Chong was the Lia and William Poorvu Curator of the Collection at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. He moved to Singapore in 2010 to become director of the Asian Civilizations Museum and the Peranakan Museum.