'Corteo'

Cirque du Soleil this week announced it will bring its sprawling “Corteo” production to the SNHU Arena Jan 19-22 in 2023. Here, performers execute aerial acrobatics on three giant, spinning chandeliers.

 MAJA PRGOMET

Cirque du Soleil is back in North America with its “Corteo” production, a grand-scale show that will play for the first time at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester at the start of 2023.

Announced this past Tuesday, the tour schedule includes five shows at the Queen City venue — 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19 and 20; 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.