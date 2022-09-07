Cirque du Soleil this week announced it will bring its sprawling “Corteo” production to the SNHU Arena Jan 19-22 in 2023. Here, performers execute aerial acrobatics on three giant, spinning chandeliers.
Cirque du Soleil is back in North America with its “Corteo” production, a grand-scale show that will play for the first time at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester at the start of 2023.
Announced this past Tuesday, the tour schedule includes five shows at the Queen City venue — 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19 and 20; 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.
Tickets, which range from $39 to $129, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
Directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, “Corteo” first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in 2005. Since then it’s been seen by 10 million spectators in 20 countries on 4 continents.
It’s a festive parade imagined by a clown, who pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere.
Mixing fantasy and snippets of reality, the show is a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
It’s a visually striking spectacle. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage.
The cast is an international one, representing more than 18 nationalities. Performers are from Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United States and Uzbekistan.