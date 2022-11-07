Cirque du Soleil is returning to Massachusetts in 2023 with several performances in Boston at the Agganis Arena and in Worcester at the DCU Center, bringing back of one of its “best-loved” productions, “Corteo.”

Tickets began going on sale for Club Cirque members exclusively at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, for the Boston show, but general ticket sales start on Monday, Nov. 14, on Cirque du Soleil’s website. Those interested can sign up as Club Cirque members for free here to gain early access.