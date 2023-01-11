It’s fair to say that Cirque du Soleil’s reimagined audience favorite “Corteo” has a lot of moving pieces.
In fact, pretty much everything in this production is in a constant state of action, from the aerialists and acrobats twirling, leaping and bouncing across — and high above — the stage to the buzzing technical staff that keeps the surprises winking in and out of view.
Early next week, 21 semi- trailers hauling all the weighty rigging, scenery and props for the production will pull into the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester. It’s up to production manager Kenneth Mills and his crew to get everything unloaded and re-built piece by piece — in just 12 hours.
“Our show is very, very heavy. It’s over a hundred tons,” says Mills, adding about 102,000 pounds of that equipment will be suspended.
Longtime Cirque performer Julie Dionne, of Montreal, knows what the view is like from up there. For a series of shows Jan. 19-22 in the Queen City, she’ll hang from a giant, spinning chandelier, turning practiced strength and stamina into graceful and ethereal movements.
“It is a different type of work,” she says with a laugh. “Like in any field, we are aware of the risks but we become master of our (craft). They are all calculated risks.”
Mills says everything that glitters like jewels on the three chandeliers in the show has a steel wire running through the middle of it. That way performers can hang and swing from most parts of the structures.
Since the mid-1980s, Cirque, which is based in Montreal, has been reshaping circus arts across the world.
“Corteo” itself has taken on new life over the last decade and a half. Crafted by Switzerland author, stage director, choreographer and actor Daniele Finzi Pasca, the show originally premiered as a big-top show in 2005 and ran for 10 years, touring the world in the process.
Back then, a show stayed put for about three months, with a week each for setup and takedown.
The more mobile version, which launched in 2018 though paused during early days of the pandemic, is designed to travel week to week, with a much quicker turnaround.
Since its creation, 10 million spectators have taken in the show across 20 countries on four continents.
Both versions evoke a carnival atmosphere in a place suspended between heaven and Earth. “Corteo” — the name comes from the Italian word meaning a joyous procession — centers on a clown who envisions his own funeral as an eccentric parade of experiences and emotions.
Like a clown’s own mix of self-awareness and silliness, “Corteo” is an exuberant take on life, including a sequence when acrobats bounce on beds like kids, leaping back and force between illusion and reality.
The music is like another character, conjuring a landscape and mood from scene to scene.
Look also for grandiose touches like the set curtains, which were inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the hand-painted central curtains.
Dionne is one of several performers who were part of the earlier big-top production and are back on stage in the arena version. The cast ranges in size from 56 to 65.
“Corteo’s’ my love — the show that I prefer to perform. I feel at home here. So every time they reinvite me, I come back,” Dionne says of performing in “Lustre” (the French word for chandelier) sequences.
Over the past 17 years, she’s taken time off from touring when each of her two children were born. “My daughter is nine and my son is 12. My son was born when I was on tour with ‘Corteo’ in Japan, actually — Tokyo, and my daughter was born in Montreal.”
Dionne grew up studying ballet and contemporary dance and planned to pursue a career in that field. But she wound up shifting gears after getting accepted into the National Circus School in Montreal.
“I redid the whole school of the art thing in the circus field, then auditioned for (Cirque) … and the story tells itself,” she says, a French accent and sense of enthusiasm lifting her voice. “So, I didn’t come from the gymnastics (side) but did come from performing arts and dance.”
Her favorite part of “Corteo” is the solo work she gets to perform on a side chandelier.
“The rest of the act is a lot of synchronicity (with) partnership work. But in the solo part (the four Lustre performers) are free to change choreography. It’s our own little creation. It represents the personality of each. It’s a way to keep evolving. It’s really interesting.”
When the fifth show at the SNHU finishes up, Mills and his crew will leap into action. They have three and a half hours to dismantle everything and repack it into those trailers, each of which is about 53 feet long.
“It’s quite an operation to undertake,” Mills says. “We hire about 100 local staff from the cities we (visit) to help load in and load out.”
It’s a hectic pace but a job Mills, who lives in Orlando, Florida, loves. He was a performing artist until he was 30 and then moved into behind-the-scenes operations.
“I just turned 47 this year and I’ve been doing this for a long time. But when you love your job, it doesn’t feel like work. This is my tour family. This is our home.”
That doesn’t mean it doesn’t get tiring at times.
“I generally sleep on Mondays,” he says with a laugh. “Everyone knows not to bother me on Mondays. I’m sleeping or traveling.”