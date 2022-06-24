The original documentary “Citizen Ashe” (9 p.m. Sunday, CNN) profiles mild-mannered tennis star and unlikely activist Arthur Ashe. Born in 1943 in segregated Richmond, Va., a city that extolled its role as the capital of the Confederacy, Ashe and his brother were raised by a single dad after the early death of their mother. His father worked as the director of the city’s Black playground, a job that came with a house right next door to tennis courts.
Tutored by a local coach determined to mold Black tennis stars, Ashe was given a scholarship to UCLA, where he became good enough to be recruited for America’s Davis Cup team. As his rival and rough contemporary John McEnroe explains, the Davis Cup was the best you could get in the 1960s, 20 years before tennis became an Olympic sport and just before the explosion of professional tennis. Ashe was so convinced that there was “no money” in tennis that he joined ROTC in college in the hopes of becoming an officer.
“Citizen Ashe” does a good job of explaining his uneasiness with the stridency of Black activism in the late 1960s. Having been raised in the segregated South, where the slightest transgression could get you beaten, arrested or worse, he felt personally liberated upon moving to Southern California. After years of rigid social control, the last thing he wanted was for other people, even civil rights activists, to put words in his mouth. This reticence got him called an “Uncle Tom” at the time, but Ashe evolved in his own way and on his own terms, becoming an early and vocal spokesman for South African activist Nelson Mandela.
At the end of his life, Ashe became a spokesperson for a cause he never chose. Having contracted AIDS from an HIV-infected blood transfusion after heart surgery, he became an advocate for AIDS awareness and increased medical research. He died in 1993.
“Citizen Ashe” does a memorable job of putting a human face on a historical figure and his circle. We meet Ashe’s brother, Johnnie, who was so proud of him and determined to help his tennis career that he volunteered for a second tour of duty in Vietnam to ensure that his brother wouldn’t have to go. We also learn that among Ashe’s many chores as a young boy was reading the newspaper to his father every evening. Ashe would come to represent cool urbane sophistication, the face of an elite sport. But while growing up, his beloved father could not read.
• Is “Westworld” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) a smart satire of comic book violence, or just more of the same? Does the fact that some of its characters are mere playthings — the victims of unimaginative “players” acting out their every lurid fantasy — redeem the fact that the series is one long, lurid adolescent fantasy?
Season four opens with at least a dozen of the indicators that send me fleeing from any series. A glum looking guy (1) stares at himself in the mirror (2) before picking up a gun (3) greeting his musclebound bodyguards (6) wielding machine guns (7) and entering the sleek, futuristic office (8) of what is obviously a Mexican drug cartel (9). Then The Man in Black (Ed Harris) arrives in some kind of drone/spaceship (10) to “negotiate” (11). Are we supposed to be impressed that Harris (“The Right Stuff,” “Pollack”) is starring here, or depressed that he’s cast in this cowboy comic book (12)?
Saturday’s highlights
• Check local listings for regional coverage of MLB action (7 p.m., Fox).
• Auto racing (8 p.m., CBS).
• The Birmingham Stallions host the New Orleans Breakers in USFL football (8 p.m., NBC).
• Decades of cable-inspired messy shenanigans are acted out in Rose Bowl Stadium, live from Pasadena, California, on “Slime Cup” (8 p.m., Nickelodeon).
• Nothing to do with Sylvester Stallone, the new series “First Blood” (8 p.m., A&E, TV-14) profiles notorious serial killers, with an emphasis on their first known murder. First up: Aileen Wuornos.
• “Planet Earth: Dynasties” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG) celebrates a royal macaque family from Morocco.
• The victims of the same cheating man turn on each other in an all-out social media war in the 2022 shocker “He’s Not Worth Dying For” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• When two weddings are wrecked by a jilted bride and groom, the separate victims unknowingly head for the same resort in the 2022 romance “Two Tickets to Paradise” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Not to be confused with the 2006 romance “The Holiday” (8 p.m., HBO), starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as jilted American and English women who swap homes over Christmas.
• A mere secretary (Diana Ross) becomes a fashion model and designer in the 1975 melodrama “Mahogany” (8 p.m. TCM, Saturday, TV-14; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, TVONE), co-starring Billy Dee Williams. At the time, both stars were under contract to Berry Gordon and Motown.
Sunday’s highlights
• NASCAR action (5 p.m., NBC).
• Scheduled on two segments of “60 Minutes” (CBS, r): Embassies under siege; new weapons against wildfires (7 p.m.); Tony Bennett; Peter Jackson and the Beatles; country star Chris Stapleton (8 p.m.).
• The Braves host the Dodgers in MLB action (7 p.m., ESPN).
• Against the background of religious strife, the princess turns 15 on “Becoming Elizabeth” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
• Taraji P. Henson hosts the 2022 BET Awards (8 p.m., BET, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Pop, TV Land, VH1).
• Set in Chicago’s South Side, “The Chi” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) enters its fifth season.
• A Mormon family goes missing on “Dark Winds” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14). This mystery has been renewed for a second season.
• The docuseries “Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell” (9 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) examines the shadow world of a media heiress linked to an international sex-trafficking ring with an elite clientele.
Cult choice
No other film both reflected and influenced America’s culture of political violence quite like director Martin Scorsese’s 1976 fever dream “Taxi Driver” (10 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-MA). Writer Paul Schrader created the character Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) after reading the diaries of Arthur Bremer, who had shot and paralyzed 1972 presidential candidate George Wallace. A loner named John Hinkley Jr. would become so obsessed with Jodie Foster’s performance in this film that he shot (and nearly killed) former movie star and president Ronald Reagan in 1981, all to “impress” the young actress. Judged insane, Hinkley was held in psychiatric care for decades, but was released just this month.
Saturday series
“America’s Funniest Home Videos” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Casting entrepreneurial seeds on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC) ... “48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS) ... A severed head to remember on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
Grandpa is grilled about his past on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Biblical plagues on “Riverdale” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Linda’s big day on “Bob’s Burgers” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
A psychic foresees danger on “The Equalizer” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Gainfully employed on the season finale of “Duncanville” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... The obligatory film noir episode of “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... An abandoned infant on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).